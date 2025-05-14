Bitget Wallet And Reserve Launch Onchain Index Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DTFs offer simplified crypto portfolio access, with $200,000 in USDC rewards for Bitget Wallet users









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Reserve's Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs), introducing a new onchain index fund experience to retail crypto users. DTFs allow users to gain exposure to a diversified set of digital assets through a single token, removing the need to manage multiple positions individually.

DTFs operate as blockchain-native equivalents to ETFs, offering theme-based portfolios that group tokens from areas like large-cap assets, AI, and emerging blockchain ecosystems. Built on Reserve, these indexes are permissionless, fully self-custodied, and transparently managed by smart contracts. Users can view portfolio composition, performance, and circulating supply directly onchain, and can mint or redeem DTFs at any time-without intermediaries or centralized approval.

"Our goal with DTFs is to give users a simple and transparent way to gain exposure to key areas of the crypto economy," said Thomas Mattimore , CEO of ABC Labs , the core team behind Reserve . "Through Bitget Wallet's integration, we're making this accessible to a wider user base who may not want to actively manage portfolios but still want to participate in broader market or narrative trends."

Developed by Reserve, a decentralized asset platform backed by Coinbase Ventures, Peter Thiel, and Sam Altman, DTFs aim to simplify how crypto users manage diversified exposure. Bitget Wallet currently supports four Reserve-issued DTFs: $BGCI, which tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index; $CLX, focused on the Clanker ecosystem; $ABX, a DAO-governed portfolio of Base chain projects; and $MVTT10F, which tracks the MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index, an index based on fundamentals like fees and user activity. These tokens are now available for purchase and tracking within the Bitget Wallet app.

"DTFs are part of a broader evolution in how people interact with digital assets," said Alvin Kan , COO of Bitget Wallet . "As the ecosystem matures, users are looking for tools that offer both simplicity and strategic exposure. Integrating DTFs into the wallet makes this type of investing more accessible - and through this campaign, we aim to accelerate adoption."

To introduce the product to more users, Bitget Wallet and Reserve have launched a joint campaign running from May 14 to June 14, 2025, offering $200,000 rewards in USDC. Eligible users who hold DTFs or trade them within the wallet app will qualify for the prize pool, with additional rewards tied to activity levels. The campaign is designed to encourage participation from both first-time and experienced users.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact ...

About Reserve

Reserve is a free, permissionless platform to create, own, and govern DTFs (Decentralized Token Folios) - index products and asset-backed currencies launched on its protocols. Reserve's mission is to create a more accessible financial system through decentralized index technology, allowing anyone to build and manage token baskets that work like traditional ETFs but with the benefits of blockchain.

For more information, visit reserve.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at