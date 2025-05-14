Secure A 15% Discount On Spotify Music Promotion With Memorial Day Sale

MENAFN - IssueWire) Get ready for a huge discount of 15% on Spotify Music Promotion as The Tunes Club has come up with its Memorial Day Special Sale, active from May 14 to May 21.

Denver, Colorado May 14, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Memorial Day is celebrated every year to offer tribute to the lost souls of their lives of the country. Various events and sales opportunities take place this time, such as The Tunes Club's latest Memorial Day Sale offer. Starting from May 14th , this sale is providing a massive opportunity to secure the promotional packages at a discount of 15%. This golden opportunity will stay active till May 21st and will be empowering all kinds of music artists on Spotify. This special sale is active for only a small window, and the Spotify artists encourage this offer as soon as possible.

The Tunes Club is highly renowned in the market due to its specialization and effectiveness in Spotify Music Promotion services . The company can cater to the needs of all kinds of music artists, including rappers, singers, music producers, DJs, record label owners, and so on. There are a total of four different promotional packages offered by this company, and each of them can be easily obtained from the official website. Starting from the beginners to the well-established moguls of the music industry, everyone can purchase these affordable packages, which will cost even less when the Memorial Day Special sale starts.

The first promotional package offered by the company is called the Spotify Marketing Package, which can perfectly fit the needs of a beginner. This package allows promoting a single track through social media and 60+ curated playlists. This package can help you get more than 3k to 3.5k organic listeners . This package costs very little and can offer impactful results within a short duration. The company also sends a detailed report after the end of the campaign. If artists purchase this package on a weekly recurring basis, then they can unlock an additional 20% discount. Similarly, there is a Spotify Promotion Pack which helps to promote 2 tracks through 90+ curated Spotify Playlists. It can offer 7k to 7.5k listeners along with paid press release distribution. The weekly recurring system is also applicable in this case.

Music artists can also purchase the Spotify Marketing Pro Pack, which helps to promote a total of 3 songs through 120+ relevant playlists on Spotify. It offers more than 10,000-11,000 listeners along with a huge amount of web traffic and engagement. There is also Spotify Promotion Pro Pack, which is more recommended for established artists as it can help to promote a total of 4 new tracks while offering artists a whopping number of 14,000-15,000 listeners . Other than the PR distribution , artists will also receive Artist Reviews and Music Blogs . All of the packages offered by The Tunes Club are quite effective and reasonable. The Memorial Day Sale is starting soon, and it is time for everyone to secure a massive 15% discount on music promotion. The sale will be active from May 14 to May 21 , and all kinds of music artists can utilize this offer to pave a successful music career ahead.

Media Contact

The Tunes Club



...

Source :The Tunes Club

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.