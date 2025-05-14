Oracle Health Brings Proven AI Tech To Canadian Health Organizations To Reduce Physician Burnout And Improve Patient Experiences

Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent helps practitioners reduce documentation time by 30 percent

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health systems across Canada can now benefit from Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, an AI-powered multimodal voice and screen driven assistant that helps physicians spend less time on administrative tasks so they can focus more on patient care. The organizations in the US already benefitting from the solution have seen on average a 30 percent reduction in daily documentation time. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent is available for more than 40 medical specialties including urgent care, sports medicine, nephrology, pulmonology, urology, gastroenterology, hepatology, cardiology, otolaryngology, internal medicine, and behavioural health.

"Time is our most precious, non-renewable resource. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent helps to restore the clinician-patient relationship, emphasize focused time with patients, and reduce clinician burnout," said Erin O'Halloran, vice president and Canada market leader, Oracle Health. "The availability of this solution marks another step toward modernizing the country's health information systems and providing a more digitally connected healthcare ecosystem."

Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent combines generative AI, agentic technology, automation, multimodal voice, screen driven assistance, and simplified workflows into a single, unified solution. Integrated with the Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record, the solution provides highly accurate draft notes in minutes and proposes next steps for providers to review and approve directly at the point of care. To date, nearly a million notes have been created using Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent. In addition, the solution removes the need for users to spend excess time navigating drop-down menus or screens to find information. Providers can access critical elements of a patient's medical history before, during, and after an appointment simply by asking the Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent.

"Oracle continues to deliver AI-driven intelligence to our entire clinical portfolio. By embedding AI agents directly within the clinician's workflow, we're reducing the mundane busywork that took the joy out of practicing medicine and impeded their ability to truly connect with and serve patients," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We received unanimously positive feedback from the thousands of clinicians who have used the solution and are proud to be extending these capabilities to our customers across Canada."

