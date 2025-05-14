James Hardie Building Products Inc. Announces Expanded Product Deal With Davidson Homes

- The #1 brand of siding in North America* becomes preferred siding and trim supplier for Davidson Homes -

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX) (NYSE: JHX ) and the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, today announced a groundbreaking three-year exclusive agreement with Davidson Homes . Under this deal, James Hardie will provide its renowned Hardie® siding and trim products for new housing developments by Davidson Homes in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

As the #1 brand of siding in North America*, James Hardie is esteemed for its signature fiber cement siding and trim products that are engineered for lasting quality. This exclusive agreement with Davidson Homes will see Hardie® siding and trim products become the standard for new homes built by Davidson Homes across multiple regions through 2028. This collaboration underscores James Hardie's commitment to setting industry standards in durability, affordability, and climate resilience.

"Our partnership with James Hardie reflects our dedication to providing superior homebuilding solutions and ensures our buyers have access to the best design and product options available and the reliability they expect from Davidson Homes," said Scott Paige, Senior Vice President of Davidson Homes.

Homeowners of Davidson Homes properties will benefit from the trusted protection and versatile design possibilities of Hardie® products, enabling them to realize their dream homes. Hardie® siding products are non-combustible**, do not appeal to pests, and resist damage from water and extreme weather. The wide range of colors and styles provides expansive design options, catering to tastes ranging from traditional to ultra-modern.

"This agreement with Davidson Homes signifies our ongoing pursuit of innovation and excellence in home exterior solutions, expanding our reach to new communities and enhancing homeowners' living experiences," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America.

The alliance between James Hardie and Davidson Homes is poised to elevate the standard of homebuilding by delivering unparalleled quality to buyers, regardless of their budget. The relationship seeks to harness the expertise and innovative capabilities of both industry leaders to craft homes that combine visual elegance with enduring durability.

For more information about James Hardie Building Products Inc., visit .

* Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America

**Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made OfTM . As the #1 brand of siding in North America, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit and . For investor information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" co .

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X [formerly Twitter]

Media Contact:

James Hardie

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

About Davidson Homes

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Davidson Homes is one of the fastest-growing private home builders in the United States. With a strong presence across the Southeast and Texas, the company expanded into Arizona in 2025 through the acquisition of Evermore Homes, marking its first major foothold in the Southwest. This strategic move added approximately 2,000 lots across 20 communities, including developments in Prescott and Prescott Valley, with plans to expand further into Phoenix and throughout the state.

Davidson Homes specializes in delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes that cater to a variety of lifestyles. The company is committed to providing exceptional value and a seamless homebuying experience. In recognition of its rapid growth, Davidson Homes ranked No. 46 on Builder magazine's 2025 Builder 100 list, with 1,558 closings and $605 million in revenue in 2024.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED