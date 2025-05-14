Flock Freight Secures $60 Million Series E Funding To Continue Scaling Shared Truckload

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Encinitas, CA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Freight, the largest Shared Truckload (STL) freight brokerage in the U.S., has raised $60 million in its Series E funding round. O'Neil Strategic Capital led the round, along with participation from Susquehanna Private Equity Investments LLLP, SignalFire, GLP Capital Partners, Bracket Capital, and others.

As demand for low-cost, efficient, and flexible shipping options rises amidst an extended freight recession and trade war, Flock Freight's Shared Truckload service stands out as a long-term solution. It empowers shippers to move freight as soon as it is ready, enjoy truckload-level service, and only pay for the space they use, resulting in cost savings and reliable delivery that can scale rapidly.

“With the infusion of this new capital, Flock is well-positioned for long-term stability, which will enable us to continue expanding Shared Truckload for many years to come,” said Oren Zaslansky, Founder & CEO of Flock Freight.

“We continue to be impressed by Flock's strong growth trajectory and consistently growing double-digit gross margin profile despite the significant freight market headwinds over the last several years,” said Dean Carlson of Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP.“They have demonstrated that Shared Truckload is adding significant value for shippers and carriers, and we are excited to invest behind that momentum.”

In conjunction with this funding round, Dean Carlson of Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP will join Flock Freight's Board as a Director, alongside Alex Garden of O'Neil Strategic Capital, who joined last year.

Flock Freight delivers value to businesses of all sizes, from small shippers to large enterprises, with the essential support of its carrier partners. Every day, the Flock platform evaluates trillions of Shared Truckload combinations in near real-time, delivering maximum cost savings and profitability for shippers and carriers. As Flock's network scales with every new shipment, the increased density creates more STL opportunities and more data, further improving Flock's AI-powered pooling and pricing technology. To service these STL loads, Flock developed industry-first load-matching technology that automatically finds freight to fill the remaining available space in trucks along their entire route.

"We love working with Flock because they're a one-stop solution for filling our trucks, reducing overhead costs, and generating more revenue. With Shared Truckload, they've created a centralized market for multi-stop loads, eliminating the need to hold freight while searching for matching shipments,” said Ibrahim Kapidzic, Executive Vice President of US Commercial Trucking.“With Flock, shipments are combined into a well-organized Shared Truckload, and their team proactively manages the process to ensure a smooth hauling experience."

“Partnering with Flock Freight has been immensely beneficial for Sapporo-Stone. Their internal expertise and top-tier carrier partners ensure consistent service and quality. Since we began shipping with Flock, our collaboration has flourished, unlocking new opportunities and driving significant value across our supply chain,” stated Chris Langmead, VP of Supply Chain at Sapporo-Stone Brewing.

“The team at Flock has built a differentiated Shared Truckload freight network, underpinned by its proprietary technology. O'Neil Strategic Capital is proud to lead this round as a new investor to support Flock's world-class team and help drive its continued growth,” said Alex Garden, Managing Partner at O'Neil Strategic Capital.

With this new funding, Flock will continue to deliver Shared Truckload to more shippers and strategic partners, helping them save money throughout all market cycles. For carriers, they will develop more ways to haul STL and increase their profits. Flock is focused on technology enhancements that will make it even easier to do business with them, including initiatives such as new integrations, cargo security measures, and improvements to pooling capabilities. Additionally, Flock will continue hiring the top freight industry and technical talent to further its mission.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is the largest Shared Truckload (STL) freight brokerage in the U.S., transforming underutilized truckload capacity into tangible value: cost savings for shippers, increased earnings for carriers, and a smaller carbon footprint. Their AI-powered, patented pooling technology optimizes across Flock's entire customer network, combining shipments from thousands of businesses into efficient Shared Truckloads. With STL, shippers enjoy truckload-level service while only paying for the space they need. Trusted by thousands of customers, from some of the largest enterprises to growing brands, Flock Freight delivers an unmatched combination of cost efficiency, exceptional service, and a streamlined shipping experience.

