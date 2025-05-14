Premio Adds Support For NVIDIA Jetpack 6.2 SDK With A Huge AI Performance Upgrade In JCO Series Rugged Edge Pcs

Premio Adds Support for NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 SDK in JCO Series Rugged Edge PCs

2x Gen AI performance & up to 70% increase in AI TOPS on JCO Series that support NVIDIA Jetson Orin NanoTM & NVIDIA Jetson OrinTM NX modules in new power mode

- Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc. , a leading provider of rugged edge computing solutions, announces support for the NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 SDK across its JCO Series of fanless edge AI computers featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules. This software integration brings significant performance boosts, expanded operating system flexibility, and the latest AI development tools. NVIDIA Jetpack SDK enables a comprehensive development solution for hardware-accelerated AI-at-the-edge directly for independent software vendors (ISV) and OEM system builders dedicated to building edge AI solutions on the JCO Series. The JetPack 6.2 SDK release for the JCO Series features three scalable models: JCO-6000-ORN (AGX Orin), JCO-3000-ORN (NX/Nano), and JCO-1000-ORN (NX/Nano).

“Our ruggedized JCO Series, combined with NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules and the latest JetPack SDK, provides an accelerated path for deploying AI-powered edge solutions,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio.“With NVIDIA accelerated computing and the Jetpack SDK, end-users have access to a comprehensive suite of tools to build real world AI applications and deliver proven results for AI PCs at the edge.”

Key benefits in the release include support for super modes that deliver up to 2x the generative AI performance and up to 70% increase in AI TOPS from its predecessor release. JetPack 6.2 packs the latest AI compute stack and libraries from NVIDIA. JetPack 6.2 is now available for JCO Series systems in production. Customers can access updated software and documentation on Premio's support website or visit the NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 SDK page for links to release notes and other details.

Key Features of JetPack 6.2 on Premio JCO Series:

- Optimized Power & Performance: Super-mode configurations for Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano allow tailored compute throughput and energy efficiency. Premio rugged edge AI PCs models that support the new reference power mode in JetPack 6.2 release include: JCO-3000-ORN and JCO-1000-ORN. See model datasheets for MAXN SUPER mode support.

- Generative AI Acceleration: With the latest AI compute stack and libraries, NVIDIA GPU inference performance supports faster advanced AI applications including computer vision, robotics, and AI-NVRs.

- Expanded Software Support: Built on the latest Jetson Linux 36.4.3 with Linux Kernel 5.15 and Ubuntu 22.04. JetPack 6.2 provides the capability to integrate your own kernel and offers multiple flavors of distros.

- Accelerated AI Stack: NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 12.6, NVIDIA TensorRT 10.3, NVIDIA cuDNN 9.3, NVIDIA VPI 3.2 for advanced computer vision, and an updated Argus library reducing camera CPU utilization by 40%.

- Security & Cloud-Ready: Features such as the Firmware-based TPM in the Trusted Execution Environment and secure boot enabled OTA capability supports enhanced security of the designs; NVIDIA Container Runtime enables containerized AI workloads with Docker.

- SDK Compatibility: Support for NVIDIA DeepStream 7.1, NVIDIA Isaac ROS 3.2, and NVIDIA Holoscan SDK 2.9 for multi-sensor processing, robotics, and real-time HPC applications.

To learn more about Premio's JCO Series or updates related to NVIDIA Jetpack 6.2 SDK release, contact our edge ai computing experts at ....

About Premio Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AU Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at .

