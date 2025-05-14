Eight Sleep Expands Into Saudi Arabia As It Launches Pod 5 Globally The World's First AI-Powered Sleep System

New Data Reveals Saudi Arabia and the UAE Rank Among the Worst Globally for Sleep, Pod 5 Aims to Help Reverse the Region's Growing Sleep Crisis.

Pod 5 Also Debuts with Health Check, the First Non-wearable for Real-time Cardiovascular and Respiratory Monitoring During Sleep.

- Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, marking the next step in its GCC growth strategy following a successful launch in the UAE in November 2024. The Saudi entry coincides with the global unveiling of, the world's first AI-powered sleep syst/em that transforms any bed into an intelligent, adaptive environment - automatically adjusting temperature, elevation, and sound to maximize sleep performance and optimize health.

“We've seen extraordinary early adoption across the region. People here are prioritizing sleep, and looking for smarter ways to improve it,”“Saudi Arabia and the UAE are strategic growth priorities for us, as the GCC is soon to become our second-largest market globally after the United States.”

Eight Sleep's expansion into KSA marks a significant milestone in the brand's global growth, and a step toward addressing what new data reveals is a growing sleep crisis across the GCC. Proprietary user data from Eight Sleep reveals Saudi Arabia ranks last in sleep quality among all 30+ global markets where the brand operates. Globally, users in KSA report the latest average bedtime, with the UAE following closely at fourth - placing both countries in the bottom 25% of all markets, a gap Eight Sleep is determined to help close.

“The data tells a clear story: people in this region struggle to get high-quality sleep,”.“Pod 5 was built to change that. It's not just about cooling or comfort, it's about creating a smarter, more responsive sleep experience that works with your body, not against it.”



Immersive temperature: The new Cover and hydro-powered Blanket work together to double thermal performance across the body. Each side cools or heats independently from 12°C to 43°C, adjusting based on biometric data to support deeper sleep.

Zero-gravity elevation: The new Base gently lifts the upper body to relieve back pressure and improve circulation. It responds automatically to snoring, elevating the head to reduce disruptions without waking the sleeper or their partner. Integrated surround-sound: Built into the Base, the new speaker system delivers science-backed audio, including exclusive NSDR tracks by Dr. Andrew Huberman, to calm the nervous system and ease the sleeper into rest.

Building on the success of the award-winning Pod, Pod 5 is a modular system made up of four seamlessly integrated components - the Cover, the Hub, the Blanket, and the Base - and is built around three core benefits: immersive temperature control, zero-gravity elevation, and integrated surround sound.

Pod 5 personalizes the sleep experience automatically using Autopilot - an intelligent algorithm trained on over 10 million hours of sleep data. It learns each individual's needs and patterns to anticipate adjustments in real time. Whether it's shifting temperature during sleep stages, elevating the head when snoring is detected, or adjusting sound to support relaxation, the system responds before the sleeper even knows it's needed.

Even when two people share a bed, Pod 5 personalizes each side independently. Users can access detailed insights and AI-driven coaching through the Eight Sleep app - but the system is designed to be completely hands-off: set it and forget it.

“In the GCC, sleep is often impacted by a unique mix of factors - from extreme heat and social jetlag to high daily stress,”.“What makes Autopilot so impactful is that it removes the guesswork and doesn't just monitor your sleep - it actively responds to it. It learns how your body reacts to these challenges and makes real-time adjustments to help you sleep better and keep an eye on your health metrics. Whether you're struggling with sleep or looking to take it to the next level, that kind of intelligent, effortless support can make all the difference in.”



Double the cooling and heating with the new hydro-powered Blanket: The Cover delivers dynamic, biometric-driven temperature control from 12°C to 43°C on each side of the bed. Now, the new hydro-powered Blanket extends temperature coverage across the entire body, connecting to the Cover to double the cooling and heating power while mirroring settings on both bed sides to eliminate temperature disruptions and end blanket battles for good. Sleep in zero gravity, and reduce snoring with the Base: The Base, first introduced in 2024, is already a best-seller, known for adding intelligent and customized elevation to the sleep environment. With adjustable positions for sleep, reading, and recovery, it offers personalized comfort that supports circulation, eases pressure, and helps the body unwind. It also detects snoring through vibrations and gently elevates the head in response, a feature clinically shown to reduce snoring by up to 45%1.

The built-in surround-sound plays soothing soundscapes to ease into sleep: The latest model of the Base features an integrated speaker that plays science-backed audio designed to support relaxation and recovery, with tracks exclusively available on the Eight Sleep app.

The updated Base builds on new features with a low-profile design that fits seamlessly into most bed frames. It can also be used freestanding with an optional leg kit, offering flexibility without compromising performance.

In collaboration with Dr. Andrew Huberman, Eight Sleep has introduced a set of Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR) content, a guided meditation technique for achieving deep relaxation and restorative states. In addition to NSDR, it also offers a curated selection of white noise and calming sounds engineered to slow down the nervous system and ease the transition into deep sleep.

“Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR) is one of the most powerful tools for recovery, cognitive resilience, and nervous system reset,” said Andrew Huberman.“Eight Sleep's innovation lies in embedding science-based tools like NSDR directly into the sleep environment, amplifying the body's ability to restore itself every night through intelligent design.”

The soundscape experience is connected to the intelligence behind the Pod. It can be programmed to automatically turn off once a user falls asleep or continue playing through the night for ongoing support.

Alongside the launch of Pod 5, Eight Sleep introduces, a breakthrough AI-powered algorithm that monitors cardiovascular and respiratory health while you sleep, no wearable device required. If your heart rate trends upward or breathing becomes irregular, Health Check flags it in the Eight Sleep app, empowering users to take proactive action.

Powered by sensors embedded in the Pod Cover, Health Check tracks key biometrics including heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, and sleep stages with a high-level of precision. Heart rate is tracked with 99% accuracy, matching clinical-grade ECGs1. Eight Sleep is the first to provide this level of health monitoring through non-wearable technology.

“We see Health Check as the future of health - where your bed not only helps you recover but also acts as an early warning system for your body,”.“It's a shift towards preventive care with no wearables on your body, leveraging the 7 to 9 hours that you spend on your bed every day to conduct a review of your health.”

Pod 5 is compatible with all mattresses and bed frames. The Cover can be added to any existing mattress, similar to a fitted sheet. The Blanket connects to the Cover and can be inserted into most duvet covers. The Base fits seamlessly on top of existing bed frames or can be freestanding with an optional leg kit. All components work together, controlled via the Eight Sleep app.

Pod 5 is now available exclusively online at eightsleep in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prices start at

10,199 AED/11.999 SAR with free shipping for all regions.

Eight Sleep is the first company to bring sleep fitness to the world by combining technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by high performers, professional athletes, and health-conscious consumers across the globe. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and twice named to TIME's“Best Inventions of the Year.” Eight Sleep continues to redefine the future of sleep. Its products are available in over 30 countries at eightsleep.

Results may vary by individuals. Read more at eightsleep/blog/science

2 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pod and Health Check is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This is not a medical device, always consult with your healthcare provider