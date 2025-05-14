403
Eight Sleep Expands Into Saudi Arabia As It Launches Pod 5 Globally The World's First AI-Powered Sleep System
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Eight Sleep Expands into Saudi Arabia as it Launches Pod 5 Globally –
The World's First AI-Powered Sleep System New Data Reveals Saudi Arabia and the UAE Rank Among the Worst Globally for Sleep, Pod 5 Aims to Help Reverse the Region's Growing Sleep Crisis. Pod 5 Also Debuts with Health Check, the First Non-wearable for Real-time Cardiovascular and Respiratory Monitoring During Sleep. Dubai, UAE/Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025 - Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, marking the next step in its GCC growth strategy following a successful launch in the UAE in November 2024. The Saudi entry coincides with the global unveiling of Pod 5 , the world's first AI-powered sleep syst/em that transforms any bed into an intelligent, adaptive environment - automatically adjusting temperature, elevation, and sound to maximize sleep performance and optimize health. “We've seen extraordinary early adoption across the region. People here are prioritizing sleep, and looking for smarter ways to improve it,” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. “Saudi Arabia and the UAE are strategic growth priorities for us, as the GCC is soon to become our second-largest market globally after the United States.” Eight Sleep's expansion into KSA marks a significant milestone in the brand's global growth, and a step toward addressing what new data reveals is a growing sleep crisis across the GCC. Proprietary user data from Eight Sleep reveals Saudi Arabia ranks last in sleep quality among all 30+ global markets where the brand operates. Globally, users in KSA report the latest average bedtime, with the UAE following closely at fourth - placing both countries in the bottom 25% of all markets, a gap Eight Sleep is determined to help close. With 92% of Eight Sleep members1 reporting improved sleep, Pod 5 sets a new benchmark for what sleep technology can deliver. “The data tells a clear story: people in this region struggle to get high-quality sleep,” added Franceschetti .“Pod 5 was built to change that. It's not just about cooling or comfort, it's about creating a smarter, more responsive sleep experience that works with your body, not against it.” Building on the success of the award-winning Pod, Pod 5 is a modular system made up of four seamlessly integrated components - the Cover, the Hub, the Blanket, and the Base - and is built around three core benefits: immersive temperature control, zero-gravity elevation, and integrated surround sound.
Immersive temperature: The new Cover and hydro-powered Blanket work together to double thermal performance across the body. Each side cools or heats independently from 12°C to 43°C, adjusting based on biometric data to support deeper sleep.
Zero-gravity elevation: The new Base gently lifts the upper body to relieve back pressure and improve circulation. It responds automatically to snoring, elevating the head to reduce disruptions without waking the sleeper or their partner.
Integrated surround-sound: Built into the Base, the new speaker system delivers science-backed audio, including exclusive NSDR tracks by Dr. Andrew Huberman, to calm the nervous system and ease the sleeper into rest.
Double the cooling and heating with the new hydro-powered Blanket: The Cover delivers dynamic, biometric-driven temperature control from 12°C to 43°C on each side of the bed. Now, the new hydro-powered Blanket extends temperature coverage across the entire body, connecting to the Cover to double the cooling and heating power while mirroring settings on both bed sides to eliminate temperature disruptions and end blanket battles for good.
Sleep in zero gravity, and reduce snoring with the Base: The Base, first introduced in 2024, is already a best-seller, known for adding intelligent and customized elevation to the sleep environment. With adjustable positions for sleep, reading, and recovery, it offers personalized comfort that supports circulation, eases pressure, and helps the body unwind. It also detects snoring through vibrations and gently elevates the head in response, a feature clinically shown to reduce snoring by up to 45%1.
The built-in surround-sound plays soothing soundscapes to ease into sleep: The latest model of the Base features an integrated speaker that plays science-backed audio designed to support relaxation and recovery, with tracks exclusively available on the Eight Sleep app.
