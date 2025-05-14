Boost Mobile Welcomes The Slimmest Galaxy Yet To Its Smartphone Lineup: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for Galaxy today.

LITTLETON, Colo., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is expanding its cutting-edge smartphone portfolio with the addition of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the thinnest and lightest Galaxy to-date. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge combines impressive performance, advanced AI features and incredible camera capabilities in a compact, ultra-lightweight design making it as powerful as it is portable. The Galaxy S25 Edge is available for pre-order with Boost Mobile beginning Tuesday, May 13.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge from Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is celebrating the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge by offering customers who pre-order between May 13 and May 29 and sign up for the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan both the phone and plan for just $65/mo. Beginning May 30, customers who purchase the Galaxy S25 Edge and sign up for the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan will have an additional $8.33 for the device added to their monthly bill.

Additionally, starting May 30 customers who port their number to Boost Mobile and sign up for the Unlimited Premium plan for $60/mo. can get the new Galaxy S25 Edge for $549.99. Existing Boost Mobile customers looking to upgrade their device can get the Galaxy S25 Edge for $699.99 with the Unlimited Premium plan at BoostMobile .

With Galaxy AI1 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, accomplishing more with less effort has never been easier. From effortless organization to intelligent image enhancements, Galaxy AI handles the heavy lifting, taking the stress out of your routine. Plus, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a 200MP camera that captures every detail, setting a new standard for slim phones. Whether you're taking crisp shots throughout the day or using AI-powered Nightography to brighten up low-light scenes, you'll get clear, vibrant photos every time.

Don't let its sleek design fool you; the Galaxy S25 Edge is built to last. Reinforced with a tough titanium frame and protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, this slim device can stand up to everyday wear and tear without compromising its sleek aesthetic.

"We remain committed to delivering an unmatched mobile experience with the latest 5G smartphone offerings paired with seamless connectivity you can trust," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "The powerful and incredibly slim Galaxy S25 Edge with Boost Mobile's blazing fast and reliable network will keep you connected wherever life takes you – all at a truly unbeatable value."

For more details on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and our entire lineup of Samsung devices, please visit BoostMobile .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).