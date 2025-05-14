Datamaran Launches Harbor - A New Community Platform For Corporate Sustainability Professionals

New platform empowers corporate sustainability professionals with peer support, expert access, and strategic insights – built for today's challenges

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran , the market leader in AI-powered ESG software, today announced the launch of Harbor, the first global community platform designed exclusively for in-house sustainability professionals. Harbor provides a safe, supportive space for leaders to connect with peers, access expert insights, and navigate the growing pressures of their roles in a rapidly changing landscape.

Introducing the Harbor Community Platform

Sustainability professionals are facing mounting regulatory demands, rising stakeholder expectations, and a growing backlash against ESG. Often operating with limited internal resources, they're expected to drive transformative change while managing risk and compliance.

Harbor is a direct response to these pressures. It offers a single global access point to a like-minded community, practical resources, and curated content that helps professionals not only deliver on their mandates – but stay resilient and inspired.

What Harbor Offers to Members

The platform is purpose-built for those leading corporate sustainability from within and includes:



A trusted space to engage with global peers

Weekly updates on regulation and policy developments

A monthly newsletter on key sustainability trends and topics

A calendar of free, virtual, and in-person events across major global hubs A job board with new opportunities for career progression

Access is free for corporate sustainability professionals and those working on ESG strategy, reporting, risk, compliance, and communications. Datamaran is also introducing Harbor+ (Plus), a premium tier that offers additional benefits for an annual subscription fee. Harbor+ includes exclusive online sessions with regulators and standard setters, quarterly ESG policy briefs, as well as expert and peer-led roundtables and workshops.

Community in a Time of Challenge

"Today's sustainability leaders are driving change under intense scrutiny," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder of Datamaran. "With Harbor, we're creating a place where they can feel understood, supported, and empowered to lead with confidence."

Since 2014, Datamaran has championed the ESG community through insights, events, and expert guidance. Harbor builds on that legacy and marks the next step in empowering corporate sustainability professionals globally.

Open for Registration Today

Registration is now open. To learn more and sign up, visit: datamaran/harbor .

Contact: Helen Skeen, Senior PR and Content Manager: [email protected] .

