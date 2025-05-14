Angelq Launches First-Of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Browser For Children

The "Internet for Kids" App is Now Available for Download on the Apple App Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AngelQ launched the safest and most powerful AI-assisted search for children, the AngelQ App. The mission-driven technology company has designed the first fully AI-mediated experience covering AI chat, search, and streaming for kids. It also provides unique and powerful tools to parents, like the first text-based natural language interface for screentime management. The AI-powered "super browser" designed to provide a safer internet experience for children aged 5-12, is now available exclusively for iPhones and iPads on the Apple App Store.

Today, AngelQ also launched a new interactive calculator to measure the impact of kids' screen time. According to the calculator, kids who spend 4.5 hours on a phone per day (the national average ) will have watched over 172,400 ads and 34,400 instances of violence, while losing over 120 days of sleep, over the course of their childhood. This excessive screen time can have detrimental mental health impacts, including screen addiction, body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression, and more.

"The internet was not built with children in mind," said Tim Estes, CEO and Founder of AngelQ. "Today's platforms are optimized for engagement, not well-being, often treating kids as products rather than people. AngelQ is here to change that by offering a safe, empowering space where children can explore, learn, and grow, while also offering parents peace of mind."

Built by parents for kids, AngelQ provides a safe haven where children can explore their interests without being exposed to age-inappropriate or predatory content. AngelQ's capabilities go far beyond existing child safety tools, which merely block kids from visiting inappropriate sites. Powered by AI, AngelQ facilitates safe research, play, and video watching customized to children's age and interests. This personalized internet experience supports kids with curated content and built-in guardrails.

AngelQ will also provide tools catered to parents' interests. A parent assistant tool will enable parents to control screen time and manage app usage by sending a text directly to AngelQ, reducing friction within families. The insights portal offers parents a window into what their child is learning and exploring on AngelQ, including alerts for topics best addressed by a parent. Parents will also receive a weekly email summarizing their child's activities and interests, along with recommendations for themes they can pursue with their child offline.

"Up until now, technology has driven a wedge between kids and parents. Parents spend a staggering 96 hours – four whole days – fighting with their kids over screen time each year," Estes continued. "With AngelQ, however, our goal is to help kids spend less time on screens – and more quality time when they do. By harnessing the positive parts of the internet, we hope to make family life easier, less stressful, and more fun."

AngelQ is a mission-driven technology company building the trusted AI platform for the next generation, supporting children's well-being. With a focus on safety and wellness, the company works to create AI-powered capabilities that ensure safe, age-appropriate interactions with technology, making it a trusted resource for parents, educators, and developers. AngelQ's flagship product, the AngelQ app, is an AI-powered super browser designed to facilitate safe research, play, video watching, and search for children aged 5-12. To learn more about AngelQ, please visit:

