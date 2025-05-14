Politics With Michelle Grattan: Andrew Leigh On More Productive Work In The Age Of AI

Australia's productivity performance has stagnated for years, and Treasurer Jim Chalmers has declared addressing this is a second term priority.

“Productivity” is now an added part of the remit of Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh, along with his responsibility for competition, charities and Treasury matters.

It's an area to which Leigh brings some expertise. He is a former professor of economics at the Australian National University and has a PhD in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School.

He joins us to discuss productivity and more.

On the concept of productivity, Leigh outlines some common misconceptions.

On why it has taken government so long to boost productivity, Leigh says:

On emerging artificial intelligence technology, Leigh, while aware of the concerns, says there's great potential:

As a member of parliament from the Australian Capital Territory, Leigh remains keen that both territories get more representation in the Senate.