Webster Capital Announces Investment In Ring Concierge

Founded by Nicole Wegman in 2013, Ring Concierge disrupted the male-dominated jewelry industry by empowering women to buy for themselves. By making luxury more accessible, modern, and transparent, the brand redefined traditional norms, setting new standards for authenticity and trust in the diamond industry.

"I am thrilled to join Nicole Wegman and the Ring Concierge team in disrupting the private jewelry business, by listening to and responding directly with their customer," states Tony Olsen, Founder of Webster Capital. "As an admirer and customer of Ring Concierge over the past decade, I have seen first-hand their dedication to delivering exemplary products and service."

Tony Olson is the Founder of Webster Capital. Prior to Webster Capital, Tony led SPINS as its CEO for over twenty years, to become the recognized leader in market measurement services and insights for the natural, organic, and specialty products industry and overall health and wellness sector.

About Webster Capital

Webster Capital is an investment firm with equity interests in SPINS, Tasseo, the natural product industry ecosystem, and experiential goods and services.

About Ring Concierge

Ring Concierge is a female-owned luxury jewelry brand selling both bespoke bridal jewelry and fine jewelry. Their business model has disrupted the male-dominated diamond industry and has built consumer trust through social media. They offer a tailored and curated engagement ring shopping experience as opposed to the impersonal and hectic Diamond District experience. Their fine jewelry line has more than twenty-five new jewelry drops each year. Ring Concierge has two store locations in NYC and in 2024, they opened three new stores in Houston, Los Angeles and Boca Raton.

Media Contact:

Micaela Murphy

5164776766

[email protected]

SOURCE Webster Capital