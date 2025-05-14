Olga Haygood Named S44 Energy CEO To Lead Oaas EV Charging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTVALE, N.J., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S44 , a technology leader specializing in transformative software solutions for the automotive and energy sectors, today announced Olga Haygood as CEO of S44 Energy . Haygood, who has been leading S44 Energy's strategic initiatives and product innovation, brings more than two decades of leadership experience to the role. As CEO, she will continue to drive S44 Energy's mission to break software barriers and scale charging infrastructure, advancing a more sustainable, accessible future.

Over the past five years, Haygood has played a critical role in S44's evolution, helping transform the company into a global leader in EV and mobility software. As Chief Growth Marketing Officer, she spearheaded the development of CitrineOS, the open-source charge station management system (CSMS), now part of Linux Foundation Energy. Her leadership extended across marketing, sales, brand and business development, helping shape S44's overall strategy and guiding its expansion into international markets.

In 2024, Haygood grew S44 Energy with professional services for EV charging software while developing a new product in stealth. As CEO, she will launch the company's new Open-as-a-Service (OaaS) platform, revolutionizing how EV charging networks are deployed and operated. This new product will provide unparalleled flexibility, transparency and scalability for operators worldwide.

“The industry doesn't need another software company. It needs a catalyst. A way to unlock EV infrastructure at scale,” said Haygood.“As the leader of S44 Energy, I look forward to helping CPOs deploy charging networks that are reliable, flexible and future-proof.

Before joining S44, Haygood held leadership roles at global agencies including J. Walter Thompson and Wunderman, where she worked with Fortune 500 clients such as Northrop Grumman, GE Digital and Walmart. Her background spans public policy, marketing, branding and culture transformation, with a consistent focus on building high-performing, mission-aligned teams.

To learn more about S44 Energy, visit the company website and follow it on LinkedIn for updates about its OaaS EV charging software.

About S44

S44 is a technology group comprising two specialized companies: S44 Energy and S44 Automotive. S44 Energy is a software company dedicated to advancing e-mobility through scalable, open EV charging solutions for charge point operators, fleets and infrastructure providers. With a commitment to open standards, innovation and sustainability, S44 Energy empowers the transition to electric mobility. S44 Automotive, a SaaS provider to automotive retailers and OEMs, offers solutions for personalization, predictive analytics, and product configurators - enhancing customer experiences and improving sales efficiency.

Headquartered in the U.S. and Germany, S44 Holdings leverages the strengths of its two companies to drive innovation and transformation across the mobility ecosystem.

