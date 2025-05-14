Azilen Expands U.S. Footprint With New Office In Irving, Texas To Deepen Proximity With Customers

Azilen expands to Irving, Texas, strengthening its U.S. presence to accelerate enterprise innovation in Data & AI, GenAI, Agentic AI, and MLOps.

- Naresh Prajapati, CEO, Azilen Technologies, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Azilen Technologies, an enterprise AI development company known for its deep expertise in Data & AI, GenAI, Agentic AI, and MLOps, has announced the opening of its new U.S. office at 320 Decker Drive, Irving, TX 75062. This expansion marks a strategic step toward serving its growing customer base across the United States with greater immediacy and contextual understanding.With a long-standing presence in San Francisco (5432 Geary Blvd, Unit #527), Azilen has been closely embedded in the core of AI innovation. Its new Texas office signals a move toward greater accessibility and deeper client alignment. By being closer to its customers, the company enables deep collaboration, greater responsiveness, and a working rhythm that reflects the dynamic nature of AI-led products.Texas is rapidly establishing itself as a central hub for artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation. The state's commitment to fostering a robust tech ecosystem is evident through significant investments and initiatives. For instance, the Dallas–Fort Worth area alone houses 141 data centers, making it the second-largest data center hub in the U.S., only behind Northern Virginia.Moreover, Texas is at the forefront of groundbreaking AI infrastructure projects. The Stargate project, a $500 billion collaboration between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, is underway in Abilene, Texas, with the first data center estimated to cost $1.1 billion. These developments underscore the state's strategic positioning in the AI landscape.Azilen's establishment in Irving places the company at the center of this dynamic environment. By situating itself within Texas's burgeoning tech corridor, Azilen is poised to collaborate closely with enterprises seeking to harness AI technologies. This proximity enables Azilen to offer tailored solutions in Data & AI development services , Generative AI, Agentic AI, and MLOps, aligning with the state's momentum in technological advancement.From the coasts of California to the fast-scaling centers of Texas, Azilen now operates across the two most active engines of digital product innovation. This footprint provides access to diverse client ecosystems, decision-makers, and product teams working on breakthrough AI systems. With this reach, Azilen is determined to be one of the leading software development companies in Texas with a vision to be part of Texas-size engineering and innovation initiatives happening in the region across Data and AI sectors.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a top Enterprise AI development company in USA. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.From data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling AI lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit AI that too with faster-go-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core expansion & growth while the team Azilen manages and supports the AI in parallel.

