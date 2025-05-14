Edgen ends its invite-only phase, launches globally as the first AI super app to unify trading insight, social signal, and real-time on-chain analytics into one platform

Edgen , the AI-native market intelligence platform designed to restore informational edge in the age of noise, today announced its public release. Following a closed beta with over a million data being analyzed daily, Edgen is now accessible to all without invite codes, waitlists, or onboarding gates.

Dubbed the“AI Super App” for market intelligence, Edgen merges real-time social sentiment, on-chain analysis, and modular, specialized AI agents into a single AI-native workflow, giving retail traders and independent analysts the tools and clarity once reserved for hedge funds and quant desks.

Backed by Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, Portal Ventures, Hivemind Capital Partners, and Moonrock Capital, Edgen introduces a new intelligence framework for navigating markets: an always-on, modular reasoning engine for traders , capable of parsing live markets, detecting signals before they trend, and enabling conviction where once there was chaos.

Markets today are not won by access to data, but by the ability to reduce complexity into clarity, faster than consensus. In a trading environment increasingly shaped by narrative cycles, virality, and social-driven volatility, Edgen offers an intelligence operating system , one that fuses structured AI orchestration, speed, and execution with human pattern recognition and intuition.

Edgen is built on a proprietary Efficient Decision Guidance Model (EDGM) -a lightweight, real-time system that intercepts user queries, identifies intent, and routes them through a stack of specialized agents and relevant data sources. Rather than relying on a monolithic and rigid LLM, Edgen dynamically coordinates smaller tools, models, and data sources in parallel, creating answers that are faster, cheaper, and optimized for the crypto-native environment.

This routing system is what makes Edgen not just fast, but contextually intelligent . It knows when to pull on-chain data, when to surface X/Twitter sentiment, when to highlight smart money flows, and when to do all three at once.

Edgen offers users four core interfaces: real-time Search, momentum Radar, crowd-sourced Insight feeds, and a dynamic crowdsourced intelligence layer known as“ Aura” . These modules do not exist in isolation, they are stitched together by EDGM to form a continuous perception loop.

Every search query, every published call, and every response reinforces the system. In this way, Edgen behaves not as a platform, but as a distributed learning brain , one trained not by engineers, but by the most attuned minds in the market.

This architecture includes a Cognitive Layer (query parsing and tool routing with EDGM), an Agentic Layer (modular agents for TA, macro, on-chain, and social signal interpretation), and a planned Execution Layer , which will allow AI-generated insights to translate directly into trade execution or smart contract interaction.

Edgen's vision is not to replace human judgment, but to amplify it. Every question asked, every insight shared, contributes to the platform's intelligence. The more users engage, the more refined and valuable Edgen becomes, creating a self-reinforcing loop of market understanding.

Unique to Edgen is its incentive mechanism. Aura is a non-tradable metric that tracks a user's insight contributions, predictive accuracy, and impact within the ecosystem. It operates as a kind of proof-of-intelligence , ranking those who identify signals before the market does.

Aura is earned in two primary ways: by training the AI through verified high-quality insight, or by distributing that insight and triggering real user engagement. These contributions are scored through a three-tier process involving automated model review, community rating, and expert verification.

This system allows Edgen to transform every high-quality market thesis, meme-framed call, or chain-driven analysis into live training data, creating an AI that reflects the instincts of real traders, not corporate abstractions.

Edgen marks the beginning of a new infrastructure layer for financial cognition. Looking ahead, Edgen releases the Edgentic Marketplace , a permissionless environment where third-party developers can publish AI agents, custom workflows, and strategy modules built atop Edgen's multi-agent infrastructure. This isn't just about empowering traders. It's about democratizing institutional-grade tools and unlocking them for everyone from digital asset holders to the crypto curious, giving all participants a path to think, act, and evolve like smart money.

About Edgen

Edgen is the leading AI-powered market intelligence operating system in the crypto space. Through its proprietary Efficient Decision Guidance Model (EDGM), the platform transforms high barrier institutional-grade strategies into universally accessible smart tools. Pioneering the“Cognition-as-a-Service” (CaaS) architecture, Edgen integrates modular AI agents, real-time social sentiment analysis, and on-chain analytics to empower retail traders and independent analysts to navigate crypto markets with institutional-grade precision.

Backed by crypto-native funds such as Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures, Edgen's technical team combines former Wall Street quantitative trading experts and core Web3 protocol developers, collectively building the cognitive infrastructure for next-generation open finance.

X/Twitter: