Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework

Metrika Risk Framework Addresses Key Challenges in the Tokenization Market

Metrika , a leading provider of real-time, dynamic risk management solutions for digital assets and blockchain, today announced the successful completion of a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) with S&P Global Ratings, a leading provider of credit ratings, market data, and risk analytics. The collaboration established a comprehensive, real-time risk framework for evaluating tokenized assets across multiple blockchains, with a specific focus on a tokenized money market fund.

This initiative addresses one of the most significant challenges facing financial institutions today: assessing risks in an increasingly fragmented, multi-chain environment as tokenization gains momentum throughout the financial industry.

Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO of Metrika, stated,“As tokenized assets evolve into multi-chain instruments, financial institutions need real-time risk platforms that provide a holistic view across both the asset and network layers. This PoC with S&P Global Ratings showcases how a structured, data-driven approach to digital asset risk can bring clarity, scalability, and trust to a rapidly growing market segment.”

Key Achievements of the PoC:



Comprehensive Multi-Chain Monitoring : Implemented real-time monitoring across five EVM and non-EVM blockchain networks, encompassing a multi-layered smart contract architecture that reflects the sophistication of modern tokenized financial instruments.

Development of Tailored Key Risk Indicators : Created over 100 Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) specific to the structure and activity of the tokenized money market fund, facilitating nuanced risk assessments.

Integrated Risk Assessments: Established 10 dynamic, live risk assessments to monitor both asset-level and network-level risks, enabling a holistic view of the digital asset ecosystem. Customizable Scoring Engine: Demonstrated a flexible scoring mechanism designed to quantify and prioritize risks through an adaptable, KRI-driven framework.

The successful completion of this PoC marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital asset risk management. As tokenization continues to reshape financial markets, these scalable risk tools will play a crucial role in enabling stakeholders to effectively assess the health and integrity of digital assets, ultimately fostering greater adoption and trust in the ecosystem.

About Metrika

Metrika is the leading provider of real-time, dynamic risk management solutions for digital assets and blockchain. Metrika's SaaS platform enables financial institutions, enterprises, and regulatory bodies to proactively monitor, assess, and mitigate risks across tokenized assets, stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain networks. By transforming fragmented, manual risk processes into structured, automated frameworks, Metrika delivers advanced analytics and industry-aligned Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) tailored for the evolving digital asset ecosystem. Trusted by global financial leaders, including G-SIBs, asset issuers, asset managers, credit rating agencies, and regulators, Metrika empowers organizations to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and build operational resilience. More information available on: