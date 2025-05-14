Reborn Coffee And Tori AI Sign MOU To Implement Smart Retail Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Technology to Enhance Operational Efficiency, Personalize Real-Time Customer Interactions, and Improve Overall Store Performance

BREA, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tori AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence company specializing in smart environments. This partnership sets the stage for a new era in café innovation - where premium coffee experiences meet intelligent automation and real-time customer insights.

“Tori AI brings plug-and-play systems that will allow us to reduce labor costs, increase upselling based on real-time data, and build a smarter CRM engine that adapts to individual customer preferences across locations,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee.“This isn't just about adding tech; it's about transforming how we run our stores.” Tori AI's technology, already deployed in high-functioning environments such as hospitality and retail, will provide Reborn Coffee with tools such as dynamic ordering prompts, inventory automation, staff optimization, and personalized menu suggestions. These solutions are tailored to enhance both the customer journey and backend decision-making.

Reborn's upcoming AI-driven drive-thru will serve as a showcase for these capabilities, offering a frictionless, data-enhanced ordering experience powered by Tori's established infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Reborn Coffee will implement Tori AI's proven suite of smart retail solutions, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, personalizing guest interactions, and improving overall store performance. A key feature of this rollout includes Tori AI's drive-thru automation platform, which Reborn will introduce at its first AI-enhanced drive-thru location scheduled for launch upon completion of building out 5050 W Russell Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.

This MOU further positions Reborn Coffee as a forward-thinking leader in the café industry, with additional initiatives and experiential rollouts to follow.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is non-binding and intended to outline the mutual interest of both parties to explore collaboration. Any future agreements will be subject to separate binding contracts.

About Tori AI



Tori AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence company specializing in smart automation and environment optimization for physical spaces. With expertise in retail, hospitality, and F&B sectors, Tori AI delivers proven solutions that enhance operational efficiency, personalize customer experiences, and provide deep behavioral insights through real-time data. Its AI-driven systems - including autonomous drive-thru platforms, intelligent ordering flows, and predictive analytics - are already deployed in high-performance environments, enabling businesses to scale with intelligence and agility. Tori AI is redefining how brands interact with customers by making spaces smarter, more efficient, and experience-focused.

About Reborn Coffee



Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at . Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

