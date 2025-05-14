Get In Early: Macrovey Is LIVE On Netcapital!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scalable automation systems reshaping how industries approach automation through its patented, hardware-agnostic solutions.

Alpharetta, GA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial automation is at a turning point, and Macrovey is inviting forward-thinking investors to be part of what comes next. Now live on Netcapital, Macrovey is offering a unique opportunity to invest in a company that's reshaping how industries approach automation through its patented, hardware-agnostic solutions.

As demand grows for smarter, scalable automation systems, Macrovey is delivering with proprietary software that seamlessly integrates across a wide range of robotic platforms. Unlike legacy systems that lock businesses into a single provider, Macrovey's adaptable technology empowers companies to choose the best tools for their specific operational needs.

At the core of Macrovey's mission is a commitment to building intelligent automation systems that don't just streamline operations, but also create meaningful career growth opportunities for workers. Automation handles the repetitive tasks, employees are free to move into higher-value roles, contributing more strategically to innovation and growth.

A Track Record That Speaks Volumes

Macrovey's credibility doesn't rest on promises. With consistent revenues exceeding $10 million annually through its ASBECO division over the past four years, Macrovey has already proven its ability to deliver real-world value. Industry giants like Amazon, FedEx, Walmart, and UPS have deployed Macrovey systems, offering further validation of the company's enterprise-level capabilities.

Backed by this traction and experience, Macrovey is well-positioned to capitalize on a booming industrial automation market projected to reach $395 billion by 2029.

Recent Recognition and Industry Momentum



2024 Warehouse Initiative Award for Automation

Strategic partnership with the U.S. Air Force

Technology Center established in Alpharetta, GA Nominated for three categories at the 28th Annual Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA

As global tariffs and supply chain disruptions continue to challenge operations, Macrovey offers companies a forward-looking strategy. Its systems reduce reliance on offshore labor and imported goods while enabling 24/7 production, minimizing waste, and allowing for quick adaptation to shifting regulations.

An Invitation to Invest in the Future

Macrovey's campaign on Netcapital has already gained traction, with growing investor interest reflecting the company's clear value proposition. For those looking to invest in a transformative platform backed by proven performance and meaningful impact, this is a rare opportunity.

“Macrovey isn't just about automation,” said Christie Pierce, Director of Marketing.“It's about creating resilient businesses, empowered workers, and sustainable industry. We're not just building better systems-we're building a better future.”

To learn more and invest in Macrovey, visit their raise on Netcapital .



CONTACT: Christie Pierce Director of Marketing Macrovey christie.pierce(at)asbeco.com