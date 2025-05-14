Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin says regretfulness is not sufficient for Western agencies to return to Russia

2025-05-14 08:38:13
(MENAFN) Russian leader Vladimir Putin reported on Tuesday that expressions of regret alone will not be sufficient for Western corporations to go back to the Russian market.

Putin stressed during a conference with staff of the Business Russia organization that the government has to consider a practical method to decide on the rules of which will allow western corporations to come back.

Putin reported "we need to assess how each company behaved. Some were outright rude and insulting," adding that "some transferred funds to the Ukrainian armed forces. An apology, in such cases, is clearly not enough."

Speaking about latest warnings from European politicians to enforce new sanctions if there is no there be no advancement in solving the war in Ukraine, Putin affirmed that these procedures would not scare Moscow.

Additionally, he said "still, we must fully understand what might come and be prepared for any actions by potential future adversaries.”

