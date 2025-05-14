Orum Launches New Suite Of AI Coaching And Enablement Features For The Entire Revenue Organization

AI should do more than assist from the sidelines-it should enable, empower, and evolve with your revenue team.

Orum's new AI Suite redefines the role of AI in revenue teams-from passive assistant to active agent embedded at every stage of the sales process. The new capabilities are designed to elevate every interaction, coaching every rep, manager, and leader in real-time and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

"We're building for a future where every sales conversation counts," said Jason Dorfman, CEO and Co-Founder of Orum. "AI should do more than assist from the sidelines-it should enable, empower, and evolve with your team. This is the first step in that new paradigm."

The suite unlocks three foundational capabilities for revenue organizations:



Live Visibility: Sales managers and teams gain instant visibility into live meetings and can access automated clips of key moments, driving real-time learning and collaboration across every layer of the organization.



AI Roleplay & Simulation: Teams can sharpen skills and messaging through realistic AI-driven roleplays based on real customer conversations, improving readiness for high-stakes calls.

Iterative Performance Improvement: With AI-generated scorecards and feedback during conversations, sales teams can close the feedback loop instantly, accelerating coaching and driving immediate behavior change.

These innovations build on Orum's existing AI-assisted dialing and coaching tools, expanding the platform into a holistic revenue performance engine. Future updates will deepen agentic intelligence throughout the sales cycle, transforming siloed coaching moments into a continuous system of skill-building and improvement.

"This is about more than dialing faster or checking boxes," added Daisy Chung, VP of Revenue at Orum. "We're giving entire revenue teams the tools, structure, and safety net they need to get better every single day."

