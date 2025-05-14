Hyland Names John Newton As Chief Innovation Strategist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we advance our goal to radically grow the value organizations can extract from their unstructured content and enterprise data, John's visionary experience will be an invaluable asset to Hyland," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO of Hyland. "His alignment with Hyland and our vision to drive intelligent automation at scale makes him the ideal partner for how we will continue to redefine the market and deliver exponentially more value to our customers."

Newton added, "Hyland isn't just responding to change - it's setting the pace. Their critical advantage as an industry leader in content management and open-source technology, especially as this becomes increasingly influential in AI development, is what enterprise customers need today - and exactly why I was drawn to this opportunity. I'm excited to actively collaborate with Jitesh, one of the most visionary CEOs in enterprise software, and the talented Hyland team to accelerate this next evolution of content management."

Newton will keynote the DevCon track at CommunityLIVE 2025, Hyland's annual conference for developers, architects, and technical professionals focused on open-source and Hyland's leading-edge technologies. Details and registration are available at CommunityLIVE .

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland .

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland .

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland