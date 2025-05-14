Ethical Web AI Submits AI Vault On AWS Marketplace For Enterprises To Purchase And Install

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., d/b/a Ethical Web AI. (OTCQB: BBLR) - A frontrunner in enterprise-specific generative AI has submitted AI Vault to become publicly available on AWS Marketplace. AI Vault is Ethical Web AI's unique enterprise-specific generative AI product. This event is hugely significant as it will allow clients to install and implement AI Vault directly from AWS Marketplace.

Being featured on the AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone for Ethical Web AI and underscores the value of our enterprise generative AI product, AI Vault. As an AWS Software Partner, we are able to leverage AWS's extensive global infrastructure, trusted reputation, and reach to deliver AI Vault to a wider audience of businesses who prioritise transparency, control, and data protection in their generative AI solutions. This strategic route to market not only positions AI Vault as a cutting-edge solution for companies wary of generative AI risks but also enhances our ability to support businesses in various industries, particularly those navigating complex regulatory landscapes like the General Data Protection Regulation. Through the AWS Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for companies to adopt a secure, innovative AI product that meets their most critical needs.

AI Vault is a revolutionary generative AI product specifically designed to meet the needs of enterprise clients who are hesitant to adopt traditional generative AI solutions due to concerns over security and data privacy. This includes 27% of all companies, primarily large organisations such as banks and other businesses, where data security is paramount. AI Vault provides these enterprises with their own secure, private generative AI platform, giving them complete control over access and full transparency of all AI usage within their organisation. Supported by three USPTO patents, including a groundbreaking patent that ensures sensitive client data is never shared with Ethical Web AI or any third-party generative AI partners, AI Vault is the ideal solution for companies looking to harness the power of generative AI without compromising on security, privacy, or control.

You can find out precisely what AI Vault is by watching the following explainer video by clicking on the link:

Tom Symonds, CEO of Ethical Web AI, remarked:“Achieving approval to sell AI Vault through the AWS Marketplace has been a technically demanding process that reflects the high standards and rigorous requirements that AWS places on its partners. From ensuring seamless integration with AWS's infrastructure to meeting stringent security protocols and compliance standards, the process required a deep commitment to excellence from our development team. Their tireless work in addressing these complex technical challenges has been instrumental in ensuring AI Vault not only meets but exceeds AWS's expectations. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our development team and the AWS support staff for their dedication, expertise, and perseverance in making this milestone a reality. Their efforts have been crucial in enabling us to offer AI Vault through one of the most trusted platforms in the world.

“In our last press release on April 29th, 2025, we proudly announced our achievement of becoming an AWS Software Partner, a milestone that has allowed us to bring AI Vault to the AWS Marketplace. This partnership not only provides us with unparalleled technical advantages but also significantly amplifies our marketing reach. As an approved AWS Software Partner, Ethical Web AI now benefits from increased visibility within AWS's global ecosystem, giving us direct exposure to thousands of potential customers across industries. This visibility is critical, as one of our biggest challenges has been the world's lack of awareness of how groundbreaking our products are. Through this partnership, we're confident that AI Vault will reach the attention it deserves, helping us position ourselves as leaders in generative AI while establishing trust and credibility in the marketplace. The extensive marketing support from AWS further enhances our ability to effectively communicate the true value of our solutions to the global business community.”

About Ethical Web AI

Ethical Web AI is an ethical technology company that is championing an anonymous, safe, and fair new internet. We produce unique intellectual property and technology that is defensible by our valuable utility software patents.

