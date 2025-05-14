Ipower Enhances Supersuite Supply Chain Capabilities With “Made In USA” Module

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the“Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced the launch of a new strategic initiative under its SuperSuite supply chain platform aimed at advancing domestic manufacturing and assembly capabilities in the United States.

SuperSuite's "Made In USA" module is designed to facilitate the establishment and expansion of domestic manufacturing lines by offering comprehensive support in areas such as legal and regulatory compliance, facility sourcing and setup, local management and labor sourcing, funding opportunities, and access to both online and offline sales channels. By providing these critical resources, iPower seeks to bridge the gap for manufacturers and supply chain partners who are considering domestic production but may lack the infrastructure or guidance to do so effectively.

This initiative serves as a cornerstone of SuperSuite's broader supply chain solution and aligns with the increasing global focus on reshoring as a critical lever for supply chain resilience. As manufacturers seek to diversify operations, reduce dependency on international logistics, and respond to shifting geopolitical dynamics, the“Made In USA” module provides a much-needed platform to bring advanced manufacturing skills and capabilities to U.S. soil.

“Our mission with the 'Made In USA' platform is to not only strengthen our own supply chain capabilities but to also empower our partners and contribute to the resurgence of American manufacturing,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower.“This extension of SuperSuite will provide companies with the essential tools and resources to successfully transition or expand their operations into the United States, creating new opportunities for economic growth and job creation. By investing in domestic manufacturing capabilities, iPower is reinforcing its commitment to building a more resilient and diversified supply chain network while supporting the creation of high-quality, American-made products.”

As the first of several planned collaborations under the "Made In USA" platform, iPower is actively engaging with a sales partner that has an existing sales team, established customer base, and a manufacturing partner to establish a comprehensive domestic production line. This partnership will leverage iPower's robust support infrastructure, aiming to integrate manufacturing expertise from international partners while utilizing iPower's established sales and fulfillment network to scale production efficiently. This deal represents the initial step in a series of strategic initiatives aimed at attracting manufacturers and supply chain partners to the United States.

