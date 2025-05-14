Gordonmd Global Investments® Welcomes Cellarity's Appointment Of Ted Myles As Chief Executive Officer, Strengthening Leadership Amid Scientific And Program Progress

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GordonMD Global Investments® welcomes the recent appointment of Ted Myles as Chief Executive Officer of Cellarity, a life sciences company transforming the way medicines are created. Myles joins Cellarity as the company accelerates toward its first clinical trial, supported by GordonMD Global Investments®. His appointment was announced by Cellarity and Flagship Pioneering earlier this week.

Myles is a veteran biopharma executive with more than 20 years of experience building clinical and commercial-stage companies. Most recently, he served as CFO and COO of Scholar Rock, where he helped guide the company through its evolution from early development-stage through a successful Phase 3 registrational study and raised more than $1 billion in. He has served as CFO and COO at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Covis Pharmaceuticals), CFO and COO of Ocata Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Astellas), and CFO and Vice President of Operations at PrimeraDx, Inc. (acquired by Qiagen)

"I am delighted by Ted's appointment," said Craig Gordon, M.D., Founder and CEO of GordonMD Global Investments®, who has been granted observer status on Cellarity's Board of Directors. "He is joining the team at a pivotal time. Cellarity's drug creation platform is primed to discover novel treatments for diverse diseases without curative therapies. Cellarity's first clinical trial, aimed at tackling sickle cell disease, is a good example. I look forward to working with Ted and the team as they develop more treatments to meet wide-ranging patient needs."

"Cellarity is a powerhouse of AI-powered biotechnology," said Ted Myles, CEO of Cellarity. "Its end-to-end platform and bold scientific vision are unmatched. I'm excited to lead such a talented team as we bring our first program into clinical development and expand the platform into new disease areas. We are also grateful to Craig Gordon and GordonMD Global Investments® for their conviction in Cellarity's mission."

CLY-124 , Cellarity's lead program, is a potential first-in-class small molecule for the treatment of sickle cell disease. It induces fetal hemoglobin via a novel target discovered through Cellarity's platform and is expected to enter clinical development in mid-2025.

About GordonMD Global Investments® LP

Founded in 2021 by Craig Gordon, M.D., GordonMD Global Investments® LP manages private and public funds focused on biopharmaceutical companies located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

