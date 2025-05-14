GSA And GSA Foundation Announce Record Support For The Geosciences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint Action Addresses Funding Shortfalls by Federal Scientific Agencies

Boulder, Colo., USA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an extraordinary demonstration of unity and resolve, The Geological Society of America (GSA) Council and the GSA Foundation (GSAF) Board of Trustees announce the approval today of the record level of support they will provide for the geoscience community.

The unprecedented support comes amid a rapidly evolving landscape in science funding, with significant constraints on NSF research grants, budgetary pressure on the USGS and other federal agencies, and increased uncertainty for students, early career scientists, educators, and research institutions. This joint commitment by GSA and GSAF represents a proactive, mission-driven response to ensure that GSA's critical role in geoscience research, education, and public service does not falter in the face of these challenges.

“This historic investment is a powerful vote of confidence in GSA's ability to deliver on our mission to advance geoscience research and education, support the next generation of scientists, and promote the geosciences in service to society,” says Melanie Brandt, GSA's Executive Director and CEO.“Our members and community partners can be assured that GSA is positioned to lead with impact and integrity at this pivotal moment.”

The approved resources will increase funding for research grants, travel awards, professional honors, and memberships, while also expanding support for GSA's policy initiatives. These additional resources will provide greater travel assistance for students and early career geoscientists to attend GSA Connects and Section Meeting ; sustain the On To the Future progra for underrepresented students; and broaden the global impact of GSA's James B. Thompson Jr., Distinguished International Lectureship . These investments further reinforce GSA's commitment to policy engagement and community impact through programs such as Geosciences Congressional Visits Day , the GSA-USGS Congressional Science Fellowship , and the GSA Science Policy Fellowship .

Nathan Niemi, Acting President of GSA, underscores the importance of this support and the essential role of geoscientists, stating that“in a world grappling with climate change, resource scarcity, and natural hazards, the geosciences are more vital than ever. GSA remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the science that underpins solutions to some of our most pressing global challenges.”

Lydia Fox, Chair of the GSAF Board of Trustees, emphasizes the generosity of the geoscience community:“This record-setting level of support was made possible by our incredible donors. Their commitment to the future of the geosciences-particularly at a time of such uncertainty-is both inspiring and essential. We are deeply grateful.”

GSA and GSAF invite those interested in learning more about GSA's mission, programs, and how to apply for upcoming funding opportunities to visit . To support GSA's ongoing work with a donation through the GSA Foundation, please visit .

About the Geological Society of America

The Geological Society of America (GSA) is a global professional society with more than 17,000 members across over 100 countries. As a leading voice for the geosciences, GSA advances the understanding of Earth's dynamic processes and fosters collaboration among scientists, educators, and policymakers. GSA publishes Geology, the top-ranked journal in the“geology” category, along with a diverse portfolio of other highly cited scholarly journals and books, conference proceedings, and public science books-several of which rank among Amazon's top 100 best-selling geology titles.

About the Geological Society of America Foundation

The Geological Society of America Foundation (GSAF) supports the advancement of geoscience by securing and stewarding charitable contributions to benefit the Geological Society of America. Established in 1980 to fund the landmark Decade of North American Geology initiative, the Foundation has since played a pivotal role in supporting GSA's growth and continues to strengthen the Society's impact by aligning donor passion with the GSA's mission and priorities.

