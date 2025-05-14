Project Evergreen And Scottsmiracle-Gro Expand Green Spaces At Heat-Stressed Phoenix Park

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second phase of GreenCare for Communities initiative underway at Barrios Unidos Park

PHOENIX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project EverGreen and ScottsMiracle-Gro have launched the second phase of a major renovation at Barrios Unidos Park that includes planting of trees, grass and native plants.

This transformative effort, part of Project Evergreen's GreenCare for Communities initiative and funded by ScottsMiracle-Gro, aims to bring cooling green spaces and improved recreational opportunities to one of Phoenix's most heat-stressed neighborhoods. Located near Sky Harbor Airport, the park is in a dense urban heat island with some of the highest summer temperatures in Phoenix. The city of Phoenix and Arizona Sports Field Management Association have partnered on the initiative.

The first phase, completed in fall 2024, involved planting 50 mature shade trees, including Southern Live Oak and Evergreen Elms, and expansion of the irrigation system to maintain the new trees, to help reduce temperatures and provide environmental benefits.

The second phase began May 14, 2025, and involves revitalizing the park's softball field to make it safe, playable and inviting for community use. Work includes grading and grooming the infield, installing Bermudagrass sod around the lip of the infield, applying topsoil and conditioner, and replacing bases and pitching components. The outfield will be reseeded with drought-tolerant bermudagrass seed. Eighty native plants will add color to the park.

The total project value of both phases is $150,000 and also relies on donated materials, labor and equipment from green industry professionals and volunteers.

These upgrades enhance the park as a whole. Green spaces are the lungs of a city. The grass and trees at Barrios Unidos Park can sequester more than 250,000 pounds of carbon and produce more than 381,000 thousand yards of clean air for the community, according to Project EverGreen's Clean Air Calculator. That's the equivalent of removing the emissions of about 32 cars from this neighborhood every year.

“Green spaces are far more than an amenity. They are essential infrastructure that promote public health, environmental equity and stronger communities,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen.“This project demonstrates what can happen when passionate professionals and partners come together to create something lasting and meaningful for future generations.”

John Sass, senior vice president of Lawns for ScottsMiracle-Gro and chief creative officer for its Scotts and other brands, added,“Lawns and green spaces are where real life happens. They provide opportunities for people to gather, make connections and enjoy the outdoors in ways that enhance health and well-being. Just as importantly, they bring environmental and climate benefits in both the short and longer term.”

About Project EverGreen

Project EverGreen is a national nonprofit committed to bringing people together to make a difference in how our yards, parks, and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Through GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops, the organization engages volunteers, businesses, and government entities to restore and maintain vital green spaces across the country. The GreenCare for Communities initiative strives to revitalize neighborhood parks and public green spaces nationwide, especially in underserved communities where access to healthy, well-maintained outdoor spaces is limited. Since 2008, Project EverGreen has restored more than 200 million square feet of green space, improving the lives of more than 5.4 million people. For more information or to volunteer, visit .

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at

