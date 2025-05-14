Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report 2025-2032 Featuring Key Players - Medtronic, Irhythm, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Apple

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market is set to expand at a significant CAGR till 2032, driven by rising chronic diseases, technological advancements, and increased focus on proactive healthcare. Key players like Medtronic and Apple lead innovations in RPM devices, enhancing patient care globally.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring market is set for substantial growth, driven by increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and lifestyle-related conditions. The market, valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2024, is projected to achieve a CAGR of 27.13% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 13.12 billion by 2032. This growth is attributed to global advancements in digital health infrastructure and a proactive, data-driven approach to healthcare.

The rising global cancer burden is a significant factor, with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reporting 20 million new cases in 2022. Projections indicate this number will rise to 24.1 million by 2030, increasing demand for AI-enabled remote monitoring to enhance patient care and intervention. Likewise, the diabetes epidemic, affecting 537 million adults globally, underscores the critical role of AI in continuous monitoring and management for effective disease control.

Market dynamics are further shaped by innovations and strategic moves from key industry players. DentalMonitoring's De Novo approval from the U.S. FDA for its remote patient monitoring solution exemplifies the market's innovative thrust. Such technologies support healthcare professionals in tracking and improving treatment outcomes across various medical fields, removing the need for traditional clinical constraints.

Despite its strong growth trajectory, the market faces challenges in data privacy, regulatory compliance, and AI integration complexities, which could impede progress. Nevertheless, product development initiatives and investments in digital health tools remain robust, promising sustained market expansion.

Segment analysis reveals that devices hold the largest market share, driven by the prevalence of AI-integrated wearables and monitoring tools enabling seamless patient data tracking and healthcare provider insights. These devices support cardiovascular monitoring, diabetes management, and respiratory health tracking, among other applications.

Geographically, North America leads the market, bolstered by a high prevalence of chronic conditions, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government support. Rising cancer cases, notably two million new diagnoses in the US in 2024, catalyze AI in remote patient monitoring, accommodating continuous care beyond traditional settings. Similarly, cardiovascular disease prevalence necessitates comprehensive monitoring solutions for improved patient outcomes.

Noteworthy companies prominently influencing the market include Medtronic, iRhythm Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Apple Inc., and numerous others. Recent key developments, such as iRhythm Technologies' Japanese regulatory approval for the zio ECG system and Philips' strategic partnership with smartQare, highlight continuous strides in enhancing remote patient monitoring capabilities through AI.

This burgeoning market presents ample opportunities for stakeholders, including healthcare providers, research organizations, and technology developers. With the upward trend expected to persist, particularly in North America, AI in remote patient monitoring is poised for robust expansion, transforming healthcare delivery and patient engagement by 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report Introduction

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Key Factors Analysis



5.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Drivers

5.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Restraints and Challenges 5.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Opportunities

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Assessment



7.1. By Product Type

7.2. By Application

7.3. By End-User 7.4. By Geography

8. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

Companies Featured



Medtronic

iRhythm Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare

Apple Inc.

alivecor Inc.

Biofourmis

Optum, Inc.

Headspace Health

Withings

NeuroRPM Inc.

Caretaker Medical

Implicity

Stryker Biobeat

