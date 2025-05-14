403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ADIB to Showcase Islamic Fintech Innovation at Dubai Fintech Summit 2025
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, will participate as a Diamond Sponsor at Dubai Fintech Summit 2025, showcasing its commitment to redefining ethical finance through digital innovation, AI, and Sharia-compliant fintech.
As part of its presence at the Summit, ADIB will contribute to two strategic panel discussions that highlight its leadership in digital banking and applied technology. Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking, will join regional executives to explore the evolution of customer-centric retail banking. Fernando Plaza, Group Chief Digital Officer, will engage global peers on how AI is driving the next generation of operational agility and personalised financial services.
At its dedicated booth, ADIB will present a series of innovation showcases, including ADIB Ventures, immersive Spatial Banking experiences using Apple Vision Pro, and an interactive AI-powered Robot Arm. These experiences reflect ADIB’s focus on developing practical, secure, and inclusive solutions in collaboration with fintech partners and ecosystem players.
ADIB’s participation at the Dubai Fintech Summit reinforces its position as a leader in Sharia-compliant digital banking. Guided by Vision 2035, the bank is investing in scalable technologies such as AI, open banking, and spatial computing to enhance operational efficiency, deliver more personalised customer experiences, and expand access to ethical financial services. Through its partnerships with fintechs and regulators, ADIB is building a future-ready banking model that balances innovation with trust and compliance.
As part of its presence at the Summit, ADIB will contribute to two strategic panel discussions that highlight its leadership in digital banking and applied technology. Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking, will join regional executives to explore the evolution of customer-centric retail banking. Fernando Plaza, Group Chief Digital Officer, will engage global peers on how AI is driving the next generation of operational agility and personalised financial services.
At its dedicated booth, ADIB will present a series of innovation showcases, including ADIB Ventures, immersive Spatial Banking experiences using Apple Vision Pro, and an interactive AI-powered Robot Arm. These experiences reflect ADIB’s focus on developing practical, secure, and inclusive solutions in collaboration with fintech partners and ecosystem players.
ADIB’s participation at the Dubai Fintech Summit reinforces its position as a leader in Sharia-compliant digital banking. Guided by Vision 2035, the bank is investing in scalable technologies such as AI, open banking, and spatial computing to enhance operational efficiency, deliver more personalised customer experiences, and expand access to ethical financial services. Through its partnerships with fintechs and regulators, ADIB is building a future-ready banking model that balances innovation with trust and compliance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment