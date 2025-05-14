Leap And Chargescape Aim To Build The Nation’S Largest EV Virtual Power Plant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership will deliver megawatts of EV flexibility just in time for peak summer demand.

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leap , the leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs), and ChargeScape , the only automotive joint venture delivering vehicle-grid integration, today announced a new partnership to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) participation in grid services programs across the United States. Together, the companies aim to build the nation's largest EV virtual power plant capable of providing urgently-needed capacity for electric grids while putting cash back in the wallets of EV drivers across the country.

ChargeScape provides a secure, unified EV charging platform that connects power grids with some of the largest automotive brands, including BMW, Ford, Honda, Nissan and Tesla. Leap's software-only solution offers fast, automated access to energy markets, making it easy for EVs and other distributed energy resources (DERs) to participate in a wide range of demand response and other grid services programs through a universal interface. Leveraging these complementary technologies, automakers can easily unlock the full value of EVs as revenue-generating grid assets - and do so at scale.

“Joining forces with Leap will allow ChargeScape to offer new revenue streams to the automakers using our platform,” said Joseph Vellone, CEO of ChargeScape.“More than that, we're delighted to be able to put money back in the pockets of EV drivers across America and do our part to make EV ownership more affordable and accessible for everyone.”

The partnership unlocks new revenue opportunities for EVs both through smart charging (V1G) - reducing demand during periods of high grid demand - and through bi-directional power export, including vehicle-to-grid (V2G). Through streamlined access to the California wholesale market, automakers on the ChargeScape platform can earn new revenue in Resource Adequacy and the Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP), in addition to the statewide Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) program.

“Partnering with ChargeScape expands Leap's network of automakers and enhances our ability to tap into previously inaccessible EV assets,” said Jason Michaels, CEO of Leap.“By combining Leap's market automation platform with ChargeScape's direct automaker integration capabilities, we're accelerating EV participation in VPPs at a time when the grid needs it most.”

After launching in California, the companies plan to extend coverage to other geographies across the U.S. Together, Leap and ChargeScape expect to expand the availability of grid services revenue opportunities, strengthen U.S. grid resiliency, and pave the way for broader EV participation in virtual power plants across the country.

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for launching and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs). Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to demand response and other grid services revenue streams for the providers of battery storage systems, EV chargers, smart building technologies, and other distributed energy resources (DERs). Managing over 200,000 energy sites and devices across U.S. energy markets, Leap empowers more than 90 technology partners and their customers to unlock new value and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources. Visit leap.energy to learn more.

About ChargeScape

ChargeScape is a software company that connects electric utilities, automakers and electric vehicle drivers through its integrated platform. From its headquarters in Austin, ChargeScape helps stabilize electric grids by optimizing EV demand while helping EV drivers to save money on their at-home charging through cash-back and other incentives. The company currently counts BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan as investors, with additional automakers set to join later this year.

