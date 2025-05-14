Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Full-Year 2024 Results
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Twelve months ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Operating revenues:
|Contract revenue
|$
|93,806
|$
|94,710
|$
|404,322
|$
|421,298
|Pass-through and other revenue
|21,451
|19,656
|72,087
|76,767
|Total operating revenues
|115,257
|114,366
|476,409
|498,065
|Operating expenses:
|Flight operations
|37,870
|52,041
|184,472
|216,748
|Maintenance
|47,560
|54,304
|184,725
|199,648
|Aircraft rent
|3,501
|418
|7,797
|6,200
|General and administrative
|11,391
|9,893
|44,248
|48,765
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,195
|13,299
|40,041
|60,359
|Asset impairment
|22,786
|3,392
|73,709
|54,343
|Loss/(Gain) on sale of assets
|531
|109
|682
|(7,162
|)
|Other operating expenses
|1,455
|1,152
|6,555
|3,510
|Total operating expenses
|132,290
|134,608
|542,229
|582,411
|Operating loss
|(17,033
|)
|(20,242
|)
|(65,820
|)
|(84,346
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(7,624
|)
|(13,599
|)
|(38,455
|)
|(49,921
|)
|Interest income
|23
|18
|68
|146
|Gain on investments
|1,578
|-
|8,032
|-
| Unrealized (Loss)/Gain on
investments, net
|(71
|)
|2,133
|(6,145
|)
|5,408
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|2,954
|-
|Gain on debt forgiveness
|-
|-
|10,500
|-
|Other (expense)/income, net
|(1,396
|)
|392
|(1,630
|)
|(148
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(7,491
|)
|(11,056
|)
|(24,676
|)
|(44,515
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(24,524
|)
|(31,298
|)
|(90,496
|)
|(128,861
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|393
|(2,954
|)
|519
|(8,745
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(24,917
|)
|$
|(28,344
|)
|$
|(91,015
|)
|$
|(120,116
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(2.21
|)
|$
|(3.04
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(2.21
|)
|$
|(3.04
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|41,332
|40,885
|41,137
|39,465
|Diluted
|41,332
|40,885
|41,137
|39,465
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|15,621
|$
|32,940
|Restricted cash
|3,009
|3,132
|Receivables, net
|5,263
|8,253
|Expendable parts and supplies, net
|28,272
|29,245
|Assets held for sale
|5,741
|57,722
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,371
|7,294
|Total current assets
|61,277
|138,586
|Property and equipment, net
|426,351
|698,022
|Lease and equipment deposits
|1,289
|1,630
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,231
|9,709
|Deferred heavy maintenance, net
|6,396
|7,974
|Assets held for sale
|86,605
|12,000
|Other assets
|7,709
|30,546
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|596,858
|$
|898,467
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
|$
|50,455
|$
|163,550
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|3,932
|4,880
|Current maturities of operating leases
|1,681
|3,510
|Accounts payable
|72,096
|58,957
|Accrued compensation
|12,797
|10,008
|Customer deposits
|1,189
|-
|Other accrued expenses
|32,308
|27,001
|Total current liabilities
|174,458
|267,906
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion
|259,816
|364,728
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|6,863
|8,077
|Deferred credits
|3,020
|4,617
|Deferred income taxes
|8,173
|8,414
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|5,707
|16,167
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|28,579
|28,522
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|312,158
|430,525
|Total liabilities
|486,616
|698,431
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 41,331,719 (2024) and 40,940,326 (2023) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2024) and 4,899,497 (2023) warrants issued and outstanding
|272,376
|271,155
|Accumulated deficit
|(162,134
|)
|(71,119
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|110,242
|200,036
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|596,858
|$
|898,467
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Operating Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|2024
|2023
|Change
|Available seat miles (thousands)
|947,328
|990,952
|(4.4
|)%
|Block hours
|42,495
|44,519
|(4.5
|)%
|Average stage length (miles)
|541
|546
|(0.9
|)%
|Departures
|23,529
|24,894
|(5.5
|)%
|Passengers
|1,435,580
|1,517,871
|(5.4
|)%
|Controllable completion factor*
|United
|99.88
|%
|99.54
|%
|0.3
|%
|Total completion factor**
|United
|97.11
|%
|97.75
|%
|(0.7
|)%
*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total completion factor includes all cancellations
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
| Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes
| Income
Tax
(Expense)
Benefit
| Net
Income
(Loss)
| Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share
| Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes
| Income
Tax
(Expense)
Benefit
| Net
Income
(Loss)
| Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share
|GAAP income (loss)
|$
|(24,524
|)
|$
|(393
|)
|$
|(24,917
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(31,298
|)
|$
|2,954
|$
|(28,344
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)
|24,444
|392
|24,836
|$
|0.60
|1,551
|426
|1,977
|$
|0.05
|Adjusted loss
|(80
|)
|(1
|)
|(81
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|(29,747
|)
|3,380
|(26,367
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Interest expense
|7,624
|13,599
|Interest income
|(23
|)
|(18
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
7,195
|
13,299
|Adjusted EBITDA
|14,717
|(2,867
|)
|Aircraft rent
|3,501
|418
|Adjusted EBITDAR
|$
|18,217
|$
|(2,449
|)
(1) $0.1 million loss and $2.1 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) $22.8 million and $3.4 million in asset impairment related to held for sale assets during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) $0.1 million and $0.2 million loss on deferred financing costs related to retirement of debts during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(4) $1.9 million and $0.1 million loss on the disposal of aircraft and engines during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5) $1.2 million in non-recurring third party costs associated with non-recurring transactions during the three months ended September 30, 2024.
(6) $1.6 million gain on the sale of investments in equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2024.
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024
|Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
| Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes
| Income
Tax
(Expense)
Benefit
| Net
Income
(Loss)
| Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share
| Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes
| Income
Tax
(Expense)
Benefit
| Net
Income
(Loss)
| Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share
|GAAP income (loss)
|$
|(90,496
|)
|$
|(519
|)
|$
|(91,015
|)
|$
|(2.21
|)
|$
|(128,861
|)
|$
|8,745
|$
|(120,116
|)
|$
|(3.04
|)
|Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7) (8)(9)(10)
|67,582
|388
|67,970
|$
|1.65
|42,949
|(2,305
|)
|40,644
|$
|1.03
|Adjusted income (loss)
|(22,914
|)
|(131
|)
|(23,045
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|(85,912
|)
|6,440
|(79,472
|)
|$
|(2.01
|)
|Interest expense
|38,455
|49,921
|Interest income
|(68
|)
|(146
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
40,041
|
60,359
|Adjusted EBITDA
|55,514
|24,222
|Aircraft rent
|7,797
|6,200
|Adjusted EBITDAR
|$
|63,311
|$
|30,422
(1) $3.7 million impairment loss on intangible assets during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.
(2) $1.6 million and $1.2 million loss on deferred financing costs related to the retirement of debts during the during the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) $73.7 million and $50.6 million in asset impairment related to held for sale assets during the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(4) $6.1 million loss and $5.4 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5) $0.7 million loss and $7.2 million gain on the sale of aircraft, engines, and other assets during the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(6) $6.0 million in third party costs associated with non-recurring transactions during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
(7) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
(8) $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
(9) $3.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
(10) $8.0 million gain on the sale of investments in equity securities during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.
