New Storage Facilities Under Storagemart And Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management In Q1 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Mo., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management continue to be a growing presence in the self storage industry with the onboarding of several facilities in Q1 2025. These additions further extend the footprint of Manhattan Mini Storage in New York City and introduce StorageMart to Connecticut, offering enhanced convenience and accessibility for customers in these new and expanding markets.

Third Party Management – Manhattan Mini Storage

78 Walker St, New York, NY 10013

The 78 Walker St facility in Tribeca is a newly built location featuring over 500 units and 30,543 net rentable square feet. Opening in early February 2025, this facility is already providing customers with a variety of storage options, including climate controlled units and diverse unit sizes to suit various needs.









“We're thrilled to expand the Manhattan Mini Storage brand with the addition of 78 Walker St,” said Herby Bowman, VP of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management.“This facility is a prime example of our ability to deliver high-quality storage solutions in highly competitive urban markets. By offering a mix of climate controlled units and versatile storage sizes, we're able to meet the diverse needs of both residents and businesses in Tribeca. Our operational expertise, from business intelligence to marketing, ensures that this location is not only successful but positioned for long-term growth in one of New York's most dynamic neighborhoods.”

607 W. 47th St. New York, NY 10036

In late February 2025, the 607 W 47th St facility in Midtown West began operating under the Manhattan Mini Storage brand. With 1,495 storage units and 42,621 net rentable square feet, this location offers convenient, climate controlled storage solutions for both personal and business customers in Midtown.

428 E 92nd St. New York, NY 10128

The 428 E 92nd St facility on the Upper East Side also began operating as a Manhattan Mini Storage facility in late February 2025. This location includes 1,559 climate controlled storage units and 34,423 net rentable square feet.









“We're excited to grow our presence in the Upper East Side and welcome the Midtown West location to the Manhattan Mini Storage family,” said Herby Bowman, VP of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management.“These two locations were onboarded together as part of a strategic initiative to increase our footprint in some of the most sought-after areas in Manhattan. Each of these facilities offers a range of state-of-the-art amenities, including 24/7 access and secure, climate controlled units. Our team's extensive experience in optimizing operations for storage facilities ensures we're not just meeting demand but exceeding customer expectations in a market where convenience and service are paramount. With our industry-leading systems in place, we're confident these locations will deliver continued success.”

The facilities are open and available for new storage rentals. To learn more about each location and rent a unit online, visit the facility pages:



78 Walker St in Tribeca

607 W 47th St in Midtown West 428 E 92nd St in Yorkville

Third Party Management – StorageMart

16 Salemme Ln. Orange, Connecticut 06477

StorageMart expanded its Third Party Management portfolio with a newly constructed facility in Orange, Connecticut. The facility spans 91,125 net rentable square feet and offers 913 storage units. As StorageMart's first location in Connecticut, this facility marks a strategic entry into a completely new market. With a range of modern storage solutions, including climate controlled units and advanced security features, this facility is positioned to meet the growing demand for storage in the region.









“Entering the Connecticut market is an exciting milestone for StorageMart,” said Herby Bowman, VP of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management.“This facility represents not only the expansion of our geographic reach but also our continued commitment to providing the same high-quality service and operational excellence that customers expect from StorageMart. We're excited to introduce the StorageMart brand to Connecticut and look forward to serving this growing community with our trusted storage solutions.”

The facility is currently available for new storage rentals. Learn more and rent a unit online by visiting:

16 Salemme Ln in Orange, CT

Combined Totals for Third Party Management – Q1 2025

The onboarding of these four facilities under StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management in Q1 2025 adds a total of:



5,112 storage units 194,612 net rentable square feet

These strategically located facilities in Tribeca, Midtown West, the Upper East Side, and Orange, CT, offer a wide range of storage options with top-tier amenities and exceptional service. They will serve as valuable assets to their respective communities and contribute to the continued growth and success of both brands.

About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: .

Third Party Management Contact: Herby Bowman

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.