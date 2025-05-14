403
Lytus Technologies Rebrands Sri Sai Cable As Lytus Sri Sai Networks
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 14th, 2025: To cement its leadership in India's connectivity landscape, Lytus Technologies today announced the formal rebranding of its acquired entity, Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Pvt. Ltd., to Lytus Sri Sai Networks Private Limited. This transition marks a significant step in Lytus's long-term growth strategy in India, coupled with the appointment of a new leadership team and a strong commitment to invest in infrastructure upgrades, digital platforms, and strategic acquisitions aimed at transforming last-mile connectivity across urban and rural markets.
Mr. Srinivas Palle, who has led Sri Sai Cable since its inception, has been elevated to Managing Director of Lytus Sri Sai Networks Pvt. Ltd. With over 20 years of industry experience, Mr. Palle is a respected figure in the Southern India cable and broadband ecosystem and will continue to drive regional strategy and expansion from Hyderabad.
“This transition marks a defining moment for our team and customers,” said Mr. Palle.“Joining forces with Lytus gives us the scale, capital, and technology to take our services to the next level. We are committed to upgrading our infrastructure, introducing new digital offerings, and aggressively expanding into new markets. I'm proud of what we've built so far and even more excited about what lies ahead under this new identity.”
In parallel, Mr. Pawan Singhal has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Lytus Sri Sai Networks and will be based in Mumbai, the corporate nerve center for Lytus's operations in India. Mr. Singhal will lead the company's national strategy and operational roadmap.“I'm honoured to lead Lytus Sri Sai Networks at this pivotal stage. We are looking at an aggressive roadmap-scaling our subscriber base, expanding fiber and cable infrastructure, and pursuing acquisitions that strengthen our last-mile access across urban and rural markets”, said Mr. Singhal
A Chartered Accountant with over 23 years of experience in finance, strategy, and operations, Mr. Singhal brings a distinguished track record from leadership roles at Digicable, Tata Teleservices, Mattel India, and Lytus Technologies. At Lytus, he has been instrumental in driving financial discipline, operational excellence, and investor engagement.
“This is more than a rebranding-it's a reaffirmation of our vision for India,” said Mr. Dharmesh Pandya, Group CEO of Lytus Technologies.“Lytus Sri Sai Networks will serve as the spearhead of our connectivity ambitions. With Srinivas's regional leadership and Pawan's national strategy, we're building a formidable force focused on last-mile excellence, digital inclusion, and integrated service delivery. We're investing in the future, not just to grow, but to lead.”
Investment-Backed Growth and Service Expansion
Lytus Sri Sai Networks, now serving over 4 million active users across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala, will be central to Lytus's expansion in India. Key pillars of the company's aggressive growth strategy include:
Modernizing broadband infrastructure with fiber-ready and AI-powered platforms
Expanding the subscriber base via organic and inorganic growth, including acquisitions of regional ISPs and MSOs
Launching fintech and HealthTech offerings, such as digital payments and home-based healthcare solutions
Bundling OTT, cable, and broadband services into hybrid models for consumers and enterprises
About Lytus Technologies:
Lytus Technologies is a platform services entity that builds and invests in businesses driving next-generation technology solutions. With a focus on digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and more, Lytus operates across India and various international markets, serving a growing base of 4 million customers. Driven by a vision for innovation and excellence, Lytus is expanding into the Indian market, offering a spectrum of transformative business opportunities and pioneering next-generation technology solutions that reshape industries.
About Lytus Technologies:
Lytus Technologies is a platform services entity that builds and invests in businesses driving next-generation technology solutions. With a focus on digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and more, Lytus operates across India and various international markets, serving a growing base of 4 million customers. Driven by a vision for innovation and excellence, Lytus is expanding into the Indian market, offering a spectrum of transformative business opportunities and pioneering next-generation technology solutions that reshape industries.
