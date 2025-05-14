Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Departs Saudi Arabia After Attending GCC-US Summit


2025-05-14 07:08:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation departed Saudi Arabia after attending the Gulf-US Summit held in Riyadh.
His Highness was seen off at the airport by GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and head of the honorary delegation and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
