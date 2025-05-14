Aigent Announces Mission Critical CEO Appointment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this role, Hendricks will be responsible for leading the execution of the strategic direction of AiGent, including capital formation, leadership team development, product platform expansion, new market entry, and achievement of growth objectives.

Most recently, Hendricks served as the Chief Operating Officer of Voltus, Inc., where she built the market-leading, global, 24/7 field operations, dispatch operations, and customer success teams that drove Voltus's industry-leading growth and success. During her tenure, she oversaw thousands of successful DPP dispatches that helped lower energy bills by billions of dollars while helping to avert brownouts and blackouts across nine wholesale power markets, including ISO-NE, IESO, NYISO, PJM, MISO, ERCOT, SPP, AESO, and CAISO.

In addition to her extensive commercial experience in the DPP industry, Hendricks is a former Naval Warfare Intelligence officer with top-secret federal intelligence credentials who brings a security and safety-first mindset to mission critical operations. Prior to Voltus, Hendricks led AI platform growth at NDimensional, focused on monitoring, diagnosing, predicting, and optimizing industrial IoT assets in real-time.

Gregg Dixon, chairman of the AiGent board of directors, stated, "AiGent's platform delivers mission-critical technology and services to large commercial and industrial energy consumers, grid operators, and utilities that are called on to avert blackouts and save lives. Mission critical requires a mission-driven leader with deep experience, proven results, and a 24/7 commitment to success. One person came to mind for this role: Stephanie Hendricks. We're incredibly fortunate and proud to have her lead AiGent's mission."

"With the EPA's recent regulatory clarity on the use of emergency generators to deliver grid services, the DPP market size has doubled overnight," said Hendricks. "These resources are the highest quality power resource available when the grid is stressed. The AiGent technology platform unleashes the full value of these distributed power plants at a time when electricity demand growth is at unprecedented levels while electricity supply margins are shrinking. I'm thrilled to lead AiGent's mission to help solve this critical challenge."

