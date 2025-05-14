Squirro Recognized As One Of The Emerging Leaders In The 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide For Generative AI Technologies

Squirro is the only European vendor to be named an Emerging Leader in the ' Gen AI Engineering ' and ' AI Knowledge Management Apps/General Productivity ' Emerging Market Quadrants

ZURICH and NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , a provider of enterprise-grade Generative AI (GenAI) solutions, today announced that it has been positioned as an Emerging Leader in the 2025 Gartner Emerging Market Quadrants for Generative AI Engineering and GenAI Applications (Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies, 7 May 2025 - ID G00793932). In the company's view, this recognition highlights Squirro's unique edge, combining leadership in engineering enterprise-grade generative AI that delivers secure, accurate, and compliant knowledge management with a proven impact on productivity-tailored for highly regulated industries.

A European Standout in a Competitive Global Field

In a quadrant dominated by cloud titans and automation generalists, Squirro stands out as a European generative AI platform, trusted for its precision, contextual depth, and enterprise-first mindset. Unlike fragmented point solutions, the Squirro Enterprise GenAI Platform orchestrates and delivers enterprise-wide transformation-securely, accurately, and at scale, delivering measurable value at every step of the AI journey.

Generative AI Engineering Excellence

Squirro's platform is distinguished by its enterprise-grade precision rooted in engineering rigor, advanced vector search algorithms, and knowledge graph integration. Its streamlined implementation of retrieval augmented generation (RAG)-based enterprise GenAI enables rapid deployment and scaling and is compatible with all leading Large Language Models (LLM), and supports diverse deployment environments including cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), on-premises, and hybrid infrastructures.

Knowledge Management and Productivity Innovation

Squirro's AI-powered tools deliver scalable, context-aware knowledge management solutions proven across complex, highly regulated industries such as banking, financial services, government, and regulatory bodies. With intuitive co-pilot interfaces, users experience improved decision-making efficiency, enhanced accuracy, and greater compliance with regulatory standards.

Commenting on the company's recognition, Dorian Selz, Co-Founder and CEO at Squirro, said, "We're seeing growing traction in highly regulated sectors like banking, government, and financial services - industries that demand not just innovation, but trust, compliance, and precision. We believe that our recognition by Gartner affirms what our clients already know: that Squirro's enterprise-grade GenAI platform offers unmatched security, contextual intelligence, and deployment flexibility. These are the capabilities that set us apart and drive tangible impact across complex, data-rich environments."

About the Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies

As the pace of the GenAI market evolves rapidly, identifying trustworthy and effective technology partners has become significantly more challenging. The Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies provides essential insight into emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and the vendors shaping the future of AI-driven innovation.

Gartner clients can access a copy of the Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies here .

Gartner, Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies, Generative AI Team, 7 May 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Learn more about Squirro at squirro .

About Squirro

Squirro is a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI and graph solutions, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation. Since its founding in 2012, the company has been at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering organizations with intelligent technology that enhances decision-making and efficiency. Headquartered in Switzerland, Squirro operates across key global markets, with offices in the United States, the UK, and Singapore.

Trusted by industry leaders such as the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Henkel, and Indicia Worldwide, Squirro is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions. Its mission is to augment human intelligence, streamline processes, and unlock actionable insights-enabling enterprises to navigate complexity and harness the full potential of their data.

Logo:

SOURCE Squirro

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED