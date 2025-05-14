Generative AI Solutions Corp. Provides Corporate Update

GENAI focuses on next-gen AI applications across critical sectors.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Generative AI Solutions Corp. ("GenAI" or the "Company") (CSE: AICO) (OTCQB: AICOF ) a technology company focused on the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence solutions across the AI value chain, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's new development and commercialization of transformative AI applications across critical sectors including healthcare, logistics, shipping, and finance, and announces engagement of Fairfax Partners Inc. (" Fairfax ") to provide certain shareholder and media market services.

New Developments and Commercialization Initiatives

By utilizing GenAI's expertise in generative model development and existing platforms, the Company has been focused, and will continue to focus in the near-term, on building scalable, real-world AI applications that address complex operational challenges and unlock new business efficiencies.

New key developments and initiatives to date include:

Maritime Data Intelligence Platform

The Company has built a comprehensive data lake for the shipping industry and is in discussions to build a partnership with a large marine piloting association, that aggregates ship-based telemetry, job and invoicing records, weather and tidal conditions, fuel prices, labor costs, and other operational data. Built within Microsoft Fabric, the platform is fully automated and delivers real-time business data and decision-making tools to customers, including tugboat companies, shipping operators, and port pilots. Leveraging this unified data environment, GenAI has developed business intelligence dashboards and AI-driven predictive analytics to empower smarter, data-driven decision-making across maritime operations.

AI-Enhanced Laboratory Testing Solutions

In collaboration with one of the world's largest independent testing laboratories servicing global clients, the Company has designed a secure, AI-powered platform to dramatically improve operational efficiency, compliance, and reporting accuracy. The solution automates and optimizes the creation of Lab Study Plans by leveraging historical data and ensuring adherence to industry's best practices and government regulations. Built using the latest AI models in a private, secure cloud environment, the system then automates toxicology report generation, improving downstream processes with greater speed and precision. Additionally, it is designed with integrated feedback loops, enabling continuous learning and performance improvements over time.

AI-Driven Constraint-Based Scheduling System

GenAI has developed a prototype for a powerful AI-driven scheduling engine capable of modeling highly complex, constraint-heavy environments. Built using "ECLiPSe," a constraint-based logic programming language, the solution automatically generates optimized schedules for industries where resource allocation and timing are critical, including shipping, logistics, pharmaceutical testing, and sports management. It can be deployed as a stand-alone system or integrated via APIs to ingest constraint rules directly from third-party business systems, offering seamless adaptability to enterprise environments.

Broker Insurance Technology Solution

The Company has been developing an insurance technology platform that automates critical workflow processes for insurance brokers. The technology streamlines quoting workflows, improves quote accuracy, and significantly reduces turnaround times for customers. Developed using Anthropic's Claude large language model (LLM) and deployed in a secure private cloud, the solution ensures the highest standards of data security and compliance.

Patrick Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Generative AI Solutions, added:

"These exciting new opportunities for GenAI mark a significant step forward in our mission to deliver AI solutions, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in artificial intelligence and enabling businesses to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation."

Looking ahead, the Company will extend into the development of proprietary AI models, new product launches, and research initiatives. GenAI remains committed to ethical AI innovation, with an emphasis on regulatory alignment and long-term value creation for customers and shareholders.

Engagement of Fairfax for Investor Awareness Initiatives

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Fairfax to lead its investor relations efforts for a 12-month term beginning on May 14, 2025, and ending on May 13, 2026, Fairfax will assist in investor awareness initiatives, including traditional investor relations, digital marketing, and other related efforts. The Company has agreed to pay Fairfax as consideration for the services a $25,000 setup fee, a $3,000 monthly retainer, each payable in cash, and the issuance of 750,000 stock options exercisable for common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of two years in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and which will vest on terms to be agreed to between the Company and Fairfax. The Company has allocated a marketing budget of $300,000 for investor outreach activities. The engagement with Fairfax, the payment of the cash consideration and the issuance of the consideration stock options are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws. To the Company's knowledge, neither Fairfax nor its principals currently hold any securities, directly or indirectly, in GenAi. Fairfax's business is located at Unit 306 – 1238 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC, and can be contacted via email at [email protected] and by phone at +1-604-366-6277.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Patrick Gray

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Generative AI Solutions Corp.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-879-7632

Outside North America: +1-406-879-7632

[email protected]



ABOUT GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP.

GenAI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company focused on developing a vertically integrated AI solutions business through its proprietary MAI CloudTM platform, with the development and commercialization of AI-powered tools and solutions for businesses and consumers across multiple industries. At GenAI, our mission is to harness the power of AI to create transformative products and services that benefit business and consumers across various sectors. Our team of talented AI professionals and engineers are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art AI-based solutions that have broad applicability and can be seamlessly integrated into diverse workflows. By leveraging our MAI CloudTM platform and our expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics, we build versatile high-performance tools that redefine efficiency, productivity, and user experience.

For more information on GenAI, please visit .

