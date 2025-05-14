ZINFI To Convene Partnerops Leaders In Tampa For High-Impact AI & Automation Symposium

Event to Unveil the Next Phase of PartnerOps Framework with a Focus on Scalable Growth Through Ecosystem Collaboration

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a global innovator in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and PRM solutions, has announced the next event in its worldwide PartnerOps Symposium Series will take place in Tampa, Florida. Set for Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Top Golf St. Petersburg. This exclusive, invite-only gathering will bring together senior partner operations leaders to explore the intersection of AI, automation, and strategic program design to drive scalable ecosystem success.

Added attraction - For the first time ever, Jay McBain (Chief Analyst, Canalys) and Michelle Ragusa-McBain (Former Global Channel Chief, SonicWall)-the power couple of the partner ecosystem -will appear live together , offering a front-row seat into the future of PartnerOps and ecosystem innovation.

Understanding the PartnerOps Framework

PartnerOps is a disciplined methodology for optimizing every phase of the partner journey-from initial strategy and recruitment to onboarding, joint marketing, sales collaboration, and performance acceleration. Drawing inspiration from the proven RevOps model, PartnerOps unifies data, tools, and cross-functional workflows to ensure consistent revenue outcomes across partner networks.

Seven key pillars form the foundation of the PartnerOps framework:

Strategize, Recruit, Onboard, Enable, Co-Market, Co-Sell, and Incentivize & Accelerate.

With more companies relying on partner ecosystems for growth, PartnerOps offers the structure and automation necessary to streamline operations and turn partnerships into powerful expansion engines.

Tampa Symposium Details

Venue: Top Golf St. Petersburg

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Event Schedule:



2:00 – 2:30 pm: Check-in & Networking

2:30 – 3:15 pm: Panel 1 – Strategize, Recruit, Onboard, Enable

3:15 – 3:45 pm: Refreshment Break

3:45 – 4:30 pm: Panel 2 – Co-Market, Co-Sell, Incentivize & Accelerate

4:30 – 5:00 pm: Happy Hour Begins – Drinks & Light Bites Served

5:30 – 5:30: Fireside Chat: "How to Have It All: Career, Family, and the Ecosystem Life" Featuring Jay McBain & Michelle Ragusa-McBain 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Happy Hour & Networking Continues

Key Takeaways for Attendees



Learn how to create data-driven, scalable partner programs

Discover how AI and PRM tools can automate and enhance the partner journey

Explore forecasting methods to measure partner performance Uncover how to design seamless experiences that drive long-term engagement

A Global PartnerOps Movement

The Tampa event is part of ZINFI's broader global series, which includes upcoming stops in cities such as Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, London, Pleasanton, Austin, Denver, Palo Alto, San Diego, Boston, Miami, and Seattle.

Leadership Perspective

"Scaling through partner ecosystems isn't a luxury-it's a necessity in today's digital-first economy," said Sugata Sanyal , Founder and CEO of ZINFI. "Just as RevOps transformed internal operations, PartnerOps delivers the same strategic cohesion and automation for the external partner journey. Through these symposiums, we empower organizations to reimagine partner engagement with modern tools and future-ready strategies."

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management , please visit our website at . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

