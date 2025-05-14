RADCOM DELIVERS RECORD QUARTER AS GROWTH TRAJECTORY CONTINUES
|
RADCOM LTD.
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$ 16,591
|
|
$ 14,123
|
Cost of revenues
|
4,092
|
|
3,751
|
Gross profit
|
12,499
|
|
10,372
|
Research and development, gross
|
4,749
|
|
4,593
|
Less - royalty-bearing participation
|
25
|
|
209
|
Research and development, net
|
4,724
|
|
4,384
|
Sales and marketing
|
4,864
|
|
4,285
|
General and administrative
|
1,449
|
|
2,013
|
Total operating expenses
|
11,037
|
|
10,682
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1,462
|
|
(310)
|
Financial income, net
|
1,120
|
|
1,105
|
Income before taxes on income
|
2,582
|
|
795
|
Taxes on income
|
(142)
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 2,440
|
|
$ 762
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income per
ordinary share
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.05
|
Weighted average number of
|
16,013,218
|
|
15,427,514
|
Weighted average number of
|
16,660,105
|
|
15,866,910
|
RADCOM LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 12,499
|
|
$ 10,372
|
Stock-based compensation
|
99
|
|
84
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
55
|
|
56
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 12,653
|
|
$ 10,512
|
GAAP research and development, net
|
$ 4,724
|
|
$ 4,384
|
Stock-based compensation
|
459
|
|
537
|
Non-GAAP research and development, net
|
$ 4,265
|
|
$ 3,847
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$ 4,864
|
|
$ 4,285
|
Stock-based compensation
|
622
|
|
504
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
29
|
|
29
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$ 4,213
|
|
$ 3,752
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 1,449
|
|
$ 2,013
|
Stock-based compensation
|
420
|
|
839
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 1,029
|
|
$ 1,174
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
$ 11,037
|
|
$ 10,682
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,501
|
|
1,880
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
29
|
|
29
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$ 9,507
|
|
$ 8,773
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$ 1,462
|
|
$ (310)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,600
|
|
1,964
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
84
|
|
85
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 3,146
|
|
$ 1,739
|
GAAP income before taxes on income
|
$ 2,582
|
|
$ 795
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,600
|
|
1,964
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
84
|
|
85
|
Financial expenses
|
6
|
|
37
|
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
|
$ 4,272
|
|
$ 2,881
|
GAAP net income
|
$ 2,440
|
|
$ 762
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,600
|
|
1,964
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
84
|
|
85
|
Financial expenses
|
6
|
|
37
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 4,130
|
|
$ 2,848
|
GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.05
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.09
|
|
0.12
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
Financial expenses
|
(*)
|
|
(*)
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.18
|
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share
|
16,660,105
|
|
15,866,910
|
(*) Less than $ 0.01
|
|
|
|
RADCOM LTD.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31,
2025
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 8,032
|
|
$ 19,243
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
91,046
|
|
75,429
|
Trade receivables, net
|
17,962
|
|
19,038
|
Inventories
|
2,726
|
|
1,667
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
2,160
|
|
1,819
|
Total Current Assets
|
121,926
|
|
117,196
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Severance pay fund
|
2,943
|
|
2,985
|
Other long-term assets
|
3,232
|
|
3,484
|
Property and equipment, net
|
855
|
|
879
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
3,546
|
|
3,421
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
2,525
|
|
2,609
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
13,101
|
|
13,378
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 135,027
|
|
$ 130,574
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
$ 3,367
|
|
$ 2,457
|
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
|
8,403
|
|
6,848
|
Employee and payroll accruals
|
5,335
|
|
7,175
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,028
|
|
966
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
10,240
|
|
10,463
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
28,373
|
|
27,909
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
3,821
|
|
3,868
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
2,468
|
|
2,438
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
665
|
|
683
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
6,954
|
|
6,989
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 35,327
|
|
$ 34,898
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
$ 778
|
|
$ 769
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
162,353
|
|
160,761
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,927)
|
|
(2,910)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(60,504)
|
|
(62,944)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
99,700
|
|
95,676
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 135,027
|
|
$ 130,574
