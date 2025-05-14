Dariohealth Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|
DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
27,854
|
|
$
|
27,764
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
697
|
Short-term restricted bank deposits
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
175
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
3,207
|
|
|
4,804
|
Inventories
|
|
|
4,622
|
|
|
4,753
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
|
|
2,687
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
38,562
|
|
|
40,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
79
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
|
955
|
|
|
1,065
|
Long-term assets
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
313
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
709
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
17,600
|
|
|
18,762
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
57,427
|
|
|
57,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
77,038
|
|
|
78,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
115,600
|
|
$
|
118,884
|
DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$
|
2,745
|
|
$
|
3,045
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
|
1,583
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
504
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
4,320
|
|
|
6,052
|
Current maturity of long-term loan
|
|
|
10,295
|
|
|
5,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
19,155
|
|
|
16,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
765
|
Long-term loan
|
|
|
18,899
|
|
|
23,472
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
3,103
|
|
|
5,968
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
22,746
|
|
|
30,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 160,000,000 shares; issued and
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
Preferred stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 5,000,000 shares; issued and
|
|
|
*) -
|
|
|
*) -
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
478,104
|
|
|
462,358
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(404,409)
|
|
|
(390,343)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
73,699
|
|
|
72,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
115,600
|
|
$
|
118,884
|
DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
$
|
4,875
|
|
$
|
4,160
|
Consumer hardware
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
|
1,598
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
6,752
|
|
|
5,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
865
|
|
|
965
|
Consumer hardware
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
1,198
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
875
|
|
|
1,163
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
2,870
|
|
|
3,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
3,882
|
|
|
2,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
$
|
4,108
|
|
$
|
6,642
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
5,873
|
|
|
6,910
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
3,310
|
|
|
6,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
13,291
|
|
|
20,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
9,409
|
|
|
17,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total financial income, net
|
|
|
(204)
|
|
|
(8,686)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxes
|
|
|
9,205
|
|
|
9,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit)
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
(1,994)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
9,227
|
|
$
|
7,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deemed dividend
|
|
$
|
4,839
|
|
$
|
2,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
14,066
|
|
$
|
9,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
Weighted average number of common stock used in computing basic and diluted net
|
|
|
47,370,317
|
|
|
34,442,578
|
DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,227)
|
|
$
|
(7,175)
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
|
6,858
|
Depreciation and impairment
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
110
|
Change in operating lease right of use assets
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
149
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
1,162
|
|
|
1,216
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
|
(1,401)
|
Increase in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets
|
|
|
(369)
|
|
|
(1,866)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
146
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
|
(300)
|
|
|
708
|
Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(1,666)
|
|
|
(2,620)
|
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
|
|
|
(278)
|
|
|
52
|
Change in operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(126)
|
|
|
(18)
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
(1,115)
|
|
|
(9,181)
|
Non-cash financial expenses (income)
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
(83)
|
Other
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(6,673)
|
|
|
(13,110)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
(56)
|
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8,796)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
(8,852)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
|
|
|
6,815
|
|
|
20,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
6,815
|
|
|
20,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
(1,756)
|
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
-
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
27,764
|
|
|
36,797
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
27,854
|
|
$
|
35,041
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest on long-term loan
|
|
$
|
937
|
|
$
|
986
|
Non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
28
|
Exercise of pre-funded warrants to common stock upon acquisition
|
|
$
|
1,750
|
|
$
|
-
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted
|
Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|
GAAP
|
Stock-Based
|
Amortization of
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of Revenues
|
$
|
2,870
|
|
(10)
|
|
(890)
|
|
1,970
|
Gross Profit
|
|
3,882
|
|
10
|
|
890
|
|
4,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
4,108
|
|
(526)
|
|
(40)
|
|
3,542
|
Sales and Marketing
|
|
5,873
|
|
(815)
|
|
(311)
|
|
4,747
|
General and Administrative
|
|
3,310
|
|
(991)
|
|
(15)
|
|
2,304
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
13,291
|
|
(2,332)
|
|
(366)
|
|
10,593
|
Operating Loss
|
$
|
(9,409)
|
|
2,342
|
|
1,256
|
|
(5,811)
|
Financing expenses
|
|
(204)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(204)
|
Income Tax
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(9,227)
|
|
2,342
|
|
1,256
|
|
(5,629)
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted
|
Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2024
|
|
|
GAAP
|
Stock-Based
|
Amortization of
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of Revenues
|
$
|
3,326
|
|
(7)
|
|
(1,177)
|
|
2,142
|
Gross Profit
|
|
2,432
|
|
7
|
|
1,177
|
|
3,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
6,642
|
|
(1,115)
|
|
(61)
|
|
5,466
|
Sales and Marketing
|
|
6,910
|
|
(1,756)
|
|
(76)
|
|
5,078
|
General and Administrative
|
|
6,735
|
|
(3,980)
|
|
(605)
|
|
2,150
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
20,287
|
|
(6,851)
|
|
(742)
|
|
12,694
|
Operating Loss
|
$
|
(17,855)
|
|
6,858
|
|
1,919
|
|
(9,078)
|
Financing expenses
|
|
(8,686)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(8,686)
|
Income Tax
|
|
(1,994)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(7,175)
|
|
6,858
|
|
1,919
|
|
1,602
DarioHealth Corporate Contact
Mary Mooney
VP Marketing
[email protected]
+1-312-593-4280
DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact
Kat Parrella
Investor Relations Manager
[email protected]
+315-378-6922
Media Contact:
Scott Stachowiak
[email protected]
+1-646-942-5630
Logo:
SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment