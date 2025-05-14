Dariohealth Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results



First quarter revenue of $6.75 million, a 17% increase year-over-year, driven by employer and health plan (B2B2C) growth, and a decrease of 11% sequentially.

Gross margin increased to 57.5% compared to 42.2% in the first quarter of 2024

Gross margin (non-GAAP) increased to 70.5%, up from 62.4% in the first quarter of 2024

Operating expenses decreased by 35% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and 16% sequentially, with additional efficiencies anticipated through ongoing AI-driven process optimization

GAAP operating loss decreased by 47% compared to the first quarter of 2024, improving to $9.4 million

Non-GAAP operating loss decreased by 36% compared to the first quarter of 2024, improving to $5.8 million

14 new clients signed year-to-date, including a national health plan, regional plan, 12 employers, and two pharma companies

Strategic platform expansion through GLP-1 prescribing (MediOrbis), behavioral health (Rula), and cardiometabolic support via a national benefit plan administrator

GLP-1 solution expanded with virtual prescribing and integration into chronic condition programs

Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation underway, automating workflows, lowering costs, and enhanced operational scalability

Refinanced debt and raised equity, strengthening balance sheet, extending cash runway and providing operating flexibility to drive strategic plans

Dario remains on track to achieve operational cash flow breakeven run rate by the end of 2025 given existing account expansion, new contract wins and a pipeline of near-term opportunities Dario will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, along with strategic and commercial updates that reflect continued execution across its transformation plan.

"We are building a business that is fully aligned with the most important trends in healthcare," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "From the expansion of GLP-1 therapies beyond weight loss into chronic condition management, to the scalability unlocked by AI and the market shift towards integrated, multi-condition solutions, we believe that our platform and our strategy are uniquely positioned at the convergence of these trends. We believe that our commercial wins, cost reductions, and continued product innovation reflect that alignment and move us closer to predictable, sustainable growth with high-quality revenue streams."

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.75 million, a 17% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in recurring revenues from employers and health plans. Sequential revenue was 11.2% lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a shift in scope with a large national health plan client. What began as an initial implementation for a narrow population segment was insourced. We are now in a broader evaluation process, including an active request for proposal ("RFP") covering Dario's full platform.

Dario also faced timeline extensions in other projects due to tariff-related pressures, which impacted both hardware sourcing and partner-side execution. Some of the Company's medical devices and hardware components are manufactured in China, and several potential partners have been similarly affected, resulting in prolonged decision-making cycles and implementation delays. Despite these external factors, Dario continues to execute against a focused strategy centered on platform differentiation, client quality, and commercial scalability. The Company signed 14 new clients year-to-date, including one national and one regional health plan and 12 employers, as part of its 2025 goal to add 40 new clients. This brings the Company's total client count to 97, up from 83 at the end of 2024. Over 80% of Dario's new contracts are multi-condition, and Dario maintained a contract renewal rate of above 90%, underscoring both platform stickiness and payer satisfaction.

Gross margin improved to 57.5% on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and to 70.5% on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting scalable unit economics and operational discipline. The core Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) business has been operating above 81% gross margins on a non-GAAP basis for the last four quarters in a row. Total operating expenses were $13.3 million, a 35% reduction year-over-year and 16% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $10.6 million, excluding stock base compensation, depreciation and acquisition-related expenses.

The Company expects a further 15–20% reduction in operating expenses over the next 12–18 months, as its AI transformation gains momentum. AI-powered tools are automating internal workflows, improving care navigation, reducing support costs, and enabling greater personalization - all contributing to long-term operating leverage.

GAAP operating loss declined to $9.4 million from the first quarter of 2024, a 47% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $5.8 million, a 36% improvement compared to the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating the impact of cost reduction and focus on strategic revenue alignment.

"We are seeing a clear and growing demand for integrated digital health solutions that span multiple conditions and deliver measurable value to payers and employers," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Dario. "Our commercial pipeline is stronger and more strategic than any point in the Company's history. We're focused on building durable, recurring revenue through strategically aligned collaborations and intentionally phasing out transactional, low-margin business that no longer fits our future state. While we are disappointed with the top line performance of this quarter, we believe that this is a temporary shortfall relative to much larger wins and related revenues during 2025."

As part of the Company's ongoing strategic realignment, Dario is actively refining its sales pipeline to ensure that revenue streams are more consistent and aligned with long-term growth objectives. This includes prioritizing high-quality, strategically aligned opportunities while de-emphasizing or phasing out lower-value or misaligned deals that may have historically contributed to short-term revenues but no longer support the Company's future direction.

The Company also expanded its platform through several key collaborations that should all contribute to revenue in 2025 and beyond:



MediOrbis for GLP-1 prescribing and virtual chronic care delivery

Rula for virtual behavioral health integration A leading national benefit plan administrator for scalable cardiometabolic channel revenue

These additions broaden Dario's multi-condition offering and support a more comprehensive, value-based care model for employers and health plans.

The Company's executive leadership team, significantly strengthened over the past year, continues to focus on improving execution, forecasting, and cross-functional alignment. Since June 2024, Dario has added a new Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, and, most recently, a new Chief Financial Officer, forming a unified and execution-focused team. With the team now in place, Dario believes that it is well-positioned to execute on its strategic priorities, drive operational efficiency, and support the Company's next phase of growth.

Dario also completed an equity raise in the first quarter and refinanced existing debt on April 30, 2025, strengthening its balance sheet and providing additional flexibility to invest in long-term growth. With the new debt structure in place, amortization was deferred from the end of 2025 to 2028, creating operational runway and the opportunity to generate funds from operations in support of the Company's multi-year goal of achieving cash flow positivity.

First Quarter 2025 Results Summary

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $6.75 million, a 17.3% increase from $5.76 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 11.2% from $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The reason for the increase as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was the increase in revenues from the B2B2C revenues. The reason for the decrease as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was the decrease in revenues from the B2B2C channel.

B2B2C, employers and health plan recurring revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $4.74 million compared to $3.47 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of 36.5%, and compared to $5.57 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 15% sequentially.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.9 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 60%, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 7.6% from $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The reason for the increase as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was the increase in our B2B2C revenues. The reason for the decrease as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was the decrease in our B2B2C revenues. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased to 57.5% in the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 42.2% in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 55.3% in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Pro-forma gross profit, excluding $0.88 million of amortization expenses related to the acquisition of technology, was $4.8 million, or 70.5% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to pro-forma gross profit of $3.6 million, or 62.4% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a pro-forma gross profit of $5.5 million, or 72.2% of revenues, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $13.3 million compared to $20.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $15.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $7 million, or 34.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $2.6 million, or 16.3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the three months ended March, 2024 and the three months ended December 31, 2024, resulted mainly from the decrease in operating expenses as a result of operational efficiencies.

Total operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $10.6 million compared to $12.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $12.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Representing a decrease of 16.6% and 14.8% respectively.

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $9.4 million, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 47%, compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 19.4%, compared to $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, and the three months ended December 31, 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in the operating expenses as a result of operational efficiencies.

Operating loss excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $5.8 million representing a decrease of 36% and 16.1% respectively, compared to an operating loss of $9.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an operating loss of $6.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Financing income was $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to financing income of $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The reason for this decrease was the revaluation of pre-funded warrants issued as part of the consideration for the acquisition of Twill, due to its classification as a liability according to GAAP rules.

Net loss was $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $2 million, or 28.6%, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 4.2%, compared to $9.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net loss excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $5.6 million compared to a net profit of $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a net loss of $4.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of the Company related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the implementation of additional efficiencies anticipated through the ongoing AI-driven process optimization; that the Company remains on track to achieve operational cash flow breakeven run rate by the end of 2025 given existing account expansion, new contract wins and a pipeline of near-term opportunities; that the Company expects a further 15–20% reduction in operating expenses over the next 12–18 months, as its AI transformation gains momentum; the Company's future revenue in 2025 and beyond; that the Company is well-positioned to execute on its strategic priorities, drive operational efficiency, and support the Company's next phase of growth; the Company's long-term growth; and the company's operational runway and the opportunity to generate funds from operations in support of the Company's multi-year goal of achieving cash flow positivity. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for DarioTM as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition related expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses, deferred inventory, depreciation of fixed assets, earn-out remeasurement and acquisition related expenses and amortization. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.