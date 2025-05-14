Vehicle-To-Grid In EV Charging Infrastructure Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Opportunities In V2G-Driven P2P Energy Trading, Achieving Grid Modernization Through V2G-Driven Vpps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the convergence of transport and power sectors through the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy sources. As EV adoption surges and renewables grow, integrating these technologies into power grids is essential. Bidirectional energy transfer, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, enables energy flow between EVs and grids, enhancing grid stability and efficiency. This study details V2G technology's impact on grid balance, economic benefits, and global growth opportunities. Discover the innovation ecosystem and key stakeholders driving this transformative shift.

This study offers an overview of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology for EVs, and some topics it covers include an introduction to V2G technology, V2G's role in power grid balancing, an outline of V2G infrastructure, fundamental V2G architecture, standards and protocol, and the economic benefits of implementing the technology.

Global growth opportunities, which provide insight into the key growth areas for large-scale V2G technology adoption. The innovation ecosystem, which includes the patent landscape, and the major stakeholders involved in the development of the V2G landscape

The traditionally distinct transport and power sectors are increasingly converging through the common element of electric power. As electric vehicle (EV) numbers grow and renewable energy sources gain market share, their integration into the conventional power grid is becoming a technical necessity and a strategic opportunity.

Bidirectional energy transfer technology enables energy transfers between EVs and the power grid, offering a new direction for grid stabilization, load balancing, and the efficient utilization of distributed renewable energy sources. This new approach not only supports resilient grid operations and enhances the EV ownership value proposition but also cultivates the inception of new market models, business cases, and policy instruments.

Exploring V2G Systems' Technical Framework



Global EV Market Share Indicates Exponential YoY Growth

In 2023, AC Chargers Dominated Global EV Charging Infrastructure

Introduction to V2G Technology

V2G's Role in Power Grid Balancing

Energy Flow and Infrastructure in V2G Systems

Fundamental V2G Architecture, Standards, and Protocols

How V2G Works: Charging and Discharging in Action Economic Benefits of Implementing V2G

Innovation Ecosystem



Case Study: Strengthening Grid Security Using V2G-enabled Electric School Bus Fleets The United States Leads the V2G Patent Landscape

Companies to Action



Key V2G Participants V2G Participants to Watch

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

