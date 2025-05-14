Vehicle-To-Grid In EV Charging Infrastructure Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Opportunities In V2G-Driven P2P Energy Trading, Achieving Grid Modernization Through V2G-Driven Vpps

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-14 06:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the convergence of transport and power sectors through the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy sources. As EV adoption surges and renewables grow, integrating these technologies into power grids is essential. Bidirectional energy transfer, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, enables energy flow between EVs and grids, enhancing grid stability and efficiency. This study details V2G technology's impact on grid balance, economic benefits, and global growth opportunities. Discover the innovation ecosystem and key stakeholders driving this transformative shift.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle-to-Grid in EV Charging Infrastructure, Recent Technological Developments and Growth Opportunities, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers an overview of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology for EVs, and some topics it covers include an introduction to V2G technology, V2G's role in power grid balancing, an outline of V2G infrastructure, fundamental V2G architecture, standards and protocol, and the economic benefits of implementing the technology.

Global growth opportunities, which provide insight into the key growth areas for large-scale V2G technology adoption. The innovation ecosystem, which includes the patent landscape, and the major stakeholders involved in the development of the V2G landscape
The traditionally distinct transport and power sectors are increasingly converging through the common element of electric power. As electric vehicle (EV) numbers grow and renewable energy sources gain market share, their integration into the conventional power grid is becoming a technical necessity and a strategic opportunity.

Bidirectional energy transfer technology enables energy transfers between EVs and the power grid, offering a new direction for grid stabilization, load balancing, and the efficient utilization of distributed renewable energy sources. This new approach not only supports resilient grid operations and enhances the EV ownership value proposition but also cultivates the inception of new market models, business cases, and policy instruments.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • V2G-driven Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Energy Trading
  • Achieving Grid Modernization Through V2G-driven Virtual Power Plants (VPPs)
  • Decentralizing Rural Energy with V2G and Renewable Microgrids

Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the V2G Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation

Growth Generator

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Exploring V2G Systems' Technical Framework

  • Global EV Market Share Indicates Exponential YoY Growth
  • In 2023, AC Chargers Dominated Global EV Charging Infrastructure
  • Introduction to V2G Technology
  • V2G's Role in Power Grid Balancing
  • Energy Flow and Infrastructure in V2G Systems
  • Fundamental V2G Architecture, Standards, and Protocols
  • How V2G Works: Charging and Discharging in Action
  • Economic Benefits of Implementing V2G

Innovation Ecosystem

  • Case Study: Strengthening Grid Security Using V2G-enabled Electric School Bus Fleets
  • The United States Leads the V2G Patent Landscape

Companies to Action

  • Key V2G Participants
  • V2G Participants to Watch

Appendix

  • Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

