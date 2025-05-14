PLANTAE TECHNOLOGIES AND ZYLOTEX ENTER INTO AN EXCLUSIVE JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE HEMP FIBRE-BASED LYOCELL PRODUCTION

Plantae Technologies To Be the Exclusive Supplier of Geometrically Refined Hemp Bast Fibers for Zylotex Cellulosic Fibers.

EDMONTON, AB, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Plantae Technologies Inc. a Canadian sustainable fibre products company, and Zylotex Inc., a worldwide leader in cellulosic fibres from hemp bast fibers , are pleased to announce that they have entered into a mutually exclusive joint development agreement to commercialize hemp-fibre based lyocell production. The agreement calls for the companies to develop from pilot plant to commercial volumes, hemp bast fibres provided by PTI, for pulping and lyocell production utilizing Zylotex's proprietary technologies in these fields.

PTI exclusively uses a proprietary technology that releases the potential in natural fibres for the widest possible applications, its technical superiority exploits the fracture points inherent in all natural materials to refine the feedstocks into carefully defined dimensions. This approach, which does not require water or chemicals and uses minimal energy compared to traditional refining methods, is a zero-waste manufacturing model. Zylotex is leading the world in regenerated cellulose from hemp. This innovation aims to establish a Canadian supply of regenerated cellulose fibres using local sources of hemp and the environmentally friendly lyocell process.

In a joint statement, Denis Taschuk, CEO of Plantae Technologies, and Ken Barker, CEO of Zylotex, said "This is a milestone for both companies as we secure a technological advancement in the regenerated fibre sector. Plantae's unique refining process, combined with Zylotex's innovative pulping and lyocell extrusion processes of hemp bast fibres, creates sustainable, renewable yarns in geo textiles, composites, non-wovens and spun yarn industries. We believe that we will play a significant role in filling a cotton shortage of 35 million tons by 2050, while displacing synthetic fibres and the threat of micro plastics in the environment".

About Plantae Technologies

Plantae Technologies Inc. (PTI) is a Canadian sustainable products company. PTI's technical superiority is a novel technology that exploits the fracture points inherent in all natural materials to refine the feedstocks into carefully defined dimensions.

About Zylotex Inc.

Zylotex is pioneering sustainable textiles with lyocell from hemp. This initiative aims to establish a Canadian supply of regenerated cellulose fibres using local sources of hemp and the environmentally friendly lyocell process.

SOURCE Zylotex

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED