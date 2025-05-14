Kimmeridge Expands Global Footprint With Launch Of Abu Dhabi Office And Signing Of MOU With Mubadala Energy

Office underscores Kimmeridge's commitment to the Middle East, strengthening the firm's role as a gateway for global energy investments at the front end of the cost curve

The announcement follows recent agreement with Mubadala Energy to acquire a minority stake in Kimmeridge's SoTex HoldCo LLC, Mubadala Energy's first major energy investment in the US

MOU paves the way for further collaboration to identify and pursue natural gas and LNG investments

Fayçal Benjelloun appointed as Managing Director and Senior Executive Officer

ABU DHABI, UAE and NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimmeridge, an alternative asset manager focused on the energy sector, headquartered in New York, with offices in Denver and London, today announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East with the launch of an office in ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi the UAE's capital.

The opening underscores Kimmeridge's commitment to the Middle East and strengthens the firm's role as a gateway for energy investments between the US, the UAE and the wider region. The ADGM office builds on a legacy of relationships with regional institutions and partners, and is also expected to host investment teams as Kimmeridge explores opportunities in the Middle East and Asia.

Coinciding with the celebration in ADGM, Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Energy, and Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), paving the way for further collaboration on natural gas and LNG investments. The MOU follows the recent agreement to sell a minority stake in Kimmeridge's SoTex HoldCo LL , to Mubadala Energy – marking the platform's first major investment in the US energy market.

Benjamin Dell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kimmeridge, said: "The opening of our UAE office and expanding partnership with Mubadala Energy are natural steps as we build on strong relationships in the region and capitalize on a host of compelling opportunities across the evolving energy ecosystem, for the benefit of all stakeholders. We are privileged to be part of the region's economic growth and transformation story – and to be able to contribute to the UAE's national energy strategy. We look forward to hosting our esteemed friends and partners at ADGM."

Commenting about the MOU, Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed , Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Energy , said: "We are pleased to sign this MOU which provides the framework for future collaboration following our recent U.S. partnership announcement. Kimmeridge shares our ambition for accelerated growth across the gas value chain, and as an international energy company we are excited to strengthen this collaboration by driving new, strategic opportunities."

Kimmeridge's team in the Middle East will be headed by Fayçal Benjelloun, Managing Director & Head of Middle East, who will also be acting as Senior Executive Officer. Mr. Benjelloun joins from Mubadala Capital, bringing extensive experience across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a strong network and track record in business development and investor relations.

Fayçal Benjelloun added: "Our new ADGM office connects Kimmeridge's operations in the US and the Middle East, serving as a strategic hub to meet the growing regional demand for high-performing energy assets. Kimmeridge is at the forefront of both conventional energy and the energy transition-key priorities for regional investors and governments that are taking significant steps toward achieving their net zero targets."

Kimmeridge's newly established office will be based in ADGM's international financial center. The firm has received a category 4 license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM for its branch office in Abu Dhabi to advise and arrange transactions and investments.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM , said: "ADGM is pleased to welcome Kimmeridge to one of the world's largest international financial centres and the region's fastest-growing asset management hub. With robust regulations for alternative investment entities, a comprehensive ecosystem for asset management and a vibrant community based in the heart of the 'Capital of Capital,' Abu Dhabi, ADGM provides an ideal environment for Kimmeridge's regional expansion. We look forward to the offerings they will bring to their partners and investors in Abu Dhabi and the region."

About Kimmeridge

Founded in 2012, with its principal office in New York, USA, as well as Denver, London and Abu Dhabi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the energy sector. It is a registered investment adviser under the regulation and supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in the US since 2012. The firm is differentiated by its deep technical knowledge, proprietary research and data gathering. Kimmeridge is committed to its core values of integrity, innovation and teamwork and aims to deliver best-in-class performance. Kimmeridge's activities center on the oil and gas space, associated infrastructure and low carbon solutions. The firm invests in public and private companies, including through direct ownership of assets, and employs an in-house operations team in Denver through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kimmeridge Operations, LLC ("Kimmeridge Operations"). Since inception, Kimmeridge has raised over $6 billion in institutional investor commitments.

