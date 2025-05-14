Quest Unveils AI Governance Solution Designed To Build Enterprise Data Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Release Offers Automated AI Model Certification, Role-Based Data Experience, and GenAI-based Stewardship Tools in Preview

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in protecting critical IT assets, powering data for AI and analytics, and modernizing Microsoft and database platforms, today announced erwin Data Intelligence 15 - a major update to its AI governance platform. The new version gives organizations the tools to build trust in their data by certifying AI models, improving discovery, and reducing the manual effort of data governance.

The release comes at a time when organizations face growing pressure to ensure AI-driven decisions are transparent, explainable, and based on reliable data.

Why it Matters

Without strong governance and trustworthy data, AI projects often fail. Gartner predicts that 30% of Generative AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by end of 2025.

This gap between plans and reality often comes down to foundational issues like data readiness. erwin Data Intelligence 15 addresses these issues with automated AI model certification, a personalized data discovery experience, and new GenAI tools to accelerate governance tasks.

“As companies work to put AI into production, they face one critical question: Is our data good enough to trust the outcome?” said Bharath Vasudevan, Vice President of Product at Quest Software .“This release helps companies confidently answer 'yes'. We provide the tools to certify AI models, quickly surface the most valuable data, and spend less time managing.”

Quest's automated approach to AI model certification is already gaining industry attention for its ability to significantly improve AI readiness and trust.

“Automated AI model certification in erwin Data Intelligence 15 offers organizations greater visibility into the readiness and reliability of AI models and their supporting data,” said Stewart Bond, VP of Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. “This centralized approach to AI governance can help organizations advance their AI data readiness initiatives, supporting more successful AI outcomes while addressing regulatory and operational risks.”

What's New in erwin Data Intelligence 15



AI Model Certification



Certify AI models using Quest's structured seven-step framework -built into erwin Data Intelligence 15 -- as the only solution that automates AI model certification through data intelligence. It goes beyond basic tracking or compliance, guiding teams through a consistent process to move trusted models into production.



Automatically track model maturity and data quality using a configurable certification framework.

Classify AI models into customizable maturity tiers, with status visible to both governance and data science teams for centralized oversight.

Data Valuation and Trust Scoring



Score data using up to nine weighted criteria-including quality, relevance, usage, and governance completeness. Customize the weight of each based on business goals, and automatically generate a value score to highlight trusted, high-value assets.



Assign gold, silver, or bronze tiering to make data value scores easy to recognize at a glance.

Supports data monetization by making high-value data easier to discover and use.

Role-Based Access to Marketplace Insights



Persona-based landing pages in erwin Data Marketplace to accelerate discovery and governance of relevant assets.



Choose from a library of ready-to-use visualizations for quick insights and filter results by asset type-such as data products, AI models, or business policies.

Gain actionable insights on assets that are recently curated, highly scored, recommended, or require attention to improve the speed and efficiency of governance.

Bonus for existing Microsoft Customers erwin Data Intelligence 15 includes a new erwin Standard Data Connector for Microsoft Dataverse. This allows organizations to ingest metadata from Dataverse, to gain visibility across their Microsoft data landscape while applying all of erwin's capabilities, including AI model certification, automated governance, trust scoring, and data marketplace integration.

erwinAI - GenAI that lightens the load for Data Stewards

Launching in preview alongside the erwin Data Intelligence 15 release, erwinAI is a GenAI-powered agentic chatbot that reduces manual governance with new data stewardship accelerators. This reduces manual effort and helps close governance gaps faster. Initial capabilities include:



Speeding up the classification of tables and columns and tlp generation of business term definitions. Stewards can quickly spot missing classifications and incomplete definitions, then review, approve, and apply suggested updates-all through the agentic chatbot, with full audit trail support.

Additional erwinAI capabilities will roll out throughout 2025, bringing new stewardship and discovery accelerators designed to make data governance smarter and more intuitive.

How Quest Stands Apart

Quest's erwin Data Intelligence provides automated, structured AI model certification and flexible, weighted data scoring, both based on governance best practices.

Where others rely primarily on workflow tracking or usage analytics, erwin delivers comprehensive visibility into AI model readiness, data value, and governance status-in one platform.

To explore all the features of erwin Data Intelligence 15 by Quest:



Visit the erwin Data Intelligence page and watch the "What's New in erwin Data Intelligence 15" video:

Register to attend the“Introducing erwin Data Intelligence 15” webinar on June 4:

Visit the erwin AI governance solutions page and watch the video to see how erwin supports AI governance: Watch the erwin Data Marketplace video to see the new user experience: data-marketplace.aspx

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. For more information, visit .

