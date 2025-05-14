Nothreat Opens Crowdcube Crowdfunding Round, Inviting Investors To Join The Future Of AI-Driven Cybersecurity

Nothreat

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NothreatTM, the UK-based AI cybersecurity startup, has launched a public equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube , inviting investors to take part in the company's next phase of growth. Nothreat is currently valued at £40 million , reflecting both the strength of its technology and its traction across key industries.The AI in cybersecurity market is projected to exceed $60 billion by 2028, as AI-driven attacks grow in scale and sophistication. With 40% of cyberattacks already using AI techniques, the global demand for intelligent, self-learning defense systems is accelerating. Nothreat's platform is purpose-built for this moment - not with incremental add-ons, but as an AI-native architecture designed from the ground up to predict, catch, and stop attacks before they happen.Nothreat's platform unifies advanced firewalling, deception, and ML into a single, continuously learning system that secures websites, portals, APIs, IoT, and edge devices - delivering protection at both the network and device level while learning incrementally from new attacks without forgetting previously acquired knowledge. Its products include AIoT Defender, a lightweight smart firewall for connected environments, and US-patented CyberEcho, a deception-based threat defense tool grounded in peer-reviewed research published via Springer. Together, these components deliver over 99% detection accuracy with near-zero false positives - and integrate easily with existing enterprise infrastructure.Nothreat has earned the trust of high-profile partners and clients, including Lenovo, ISD Dubai Sports City, Qarabağ FK (Azerbaijan's leading football club), and Pafos FC (Cyprus). Its deployments span telecom, infrastructure, and elite sports - a sector where cybersecurity plays an increasingly strategic role in protecting fan platforms, connected stadiums, and internal operations. These partnerships validate the platform's technical maturity and its ability to meet the demands of real-world, high-stakes environments.“We're excited to open this round to a wider community of investors at a pivotal moment for the company,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat.“This round is for those who see the opportunity in AI cybersecurity - a market growing fast, driven by real threats, and ready for intelligent solutions.”Funds raised will support the company's continued international expansion, strengthen its commercial and technical teams, and accelerate further development of its R&D pipeline. The company's current strategy includes scaling its presence in North America and deepening delivery capabilities across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.To learn more and invest, visit:About NothreatNothreat is a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity, delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today's most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform - an autonomous, self-learning system built on continuous incremental learning, enabling it to adapt to new attacks without forgetting prior knowledge. It solves the longstanding plasticity–stability dilemma in machine learning and requires no human intervention in the training loop, ensuring both adaptability and consistency in defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies, including CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system and AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for IoT and edge environments. Nothreat's solutions deliver over 99% detection accuracy, reduce false positives to below 1%, and outperform conventional systems by up to 10× in threat identification. Additional products such as the Cybersecurity Event System (CES) and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) offer layered, proactive protection. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs.Contact...Important Notice:Investing in startups and early-stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, loss of investment, and dilution. It should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Crowdcube is targeted exclusively at investors who are sufficiently sophisticated to understand these risks and make their own investment decisions. Please read the full Risk Warning on Crowdcube's website before deciding to invest:

Polina Druzhkova

Nothreat

+1 773-410-7464

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.