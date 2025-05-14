AZAL Takes Strategic Steps Toward Sustainable Aviation With SAF Initiative
Azerbaijan has made sustainability and the transition to a green economy central to its long-term national development strategy. From hosting global climate forums to investing in renewable energy and decarbonization technologies, the country is actively working to align its economic growth with environmental responsibility. In this context, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced a major initiative to explore the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.
