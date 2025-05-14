Europe Smart Harvest Market Analysis And Forecasts, 2024-2025 & 2033: Increasing Adoption Of Autonomous Harvesting Equipment And Integration Of Sensors And Drones Driving Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|83
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1.1 Advancements in Satellite Imaging Technologies to Forecast Harvest Yield and Potential Disruptions
1.1.1.2 Introduction of Agriculture 4.0
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.2.1 Europe Smart Harvest Market- by Product
1.2.2.1.1 Robotic Harvester
1.2.2.1.2 Smart Harvester
1.2.2.1.3 Harvest Dynamic Monitoring
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 Use Case
1.5.1.1 Use Case Examination:
1.5.1.1.1 Feil Agriculture & Service
1.5.1.1.2 Automation of Crop Yield Assessment:
1.5.1.1.3 Flaskamp Contracting Business
1.5.1.1.4 Augmenta NVRA - Enhancing Efficiency in the Smart Harvest Market
1.5.1.1.5 Analyst View
1.6 Market Dynamics: Overview
1.6.1 Market Drivers
1.6.1.1 Need for Maximizing Productivity While Reducing Labor Costs and Human Effort
1.6.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Harvesting Equipment and Integration of Sensors and Drones
1.6.1.3 Rising Crop Losses Caused by Improper Harvesting Practices
1.6.2 Market Restraints
1.6.2.1 High-Cost Factor Hindering the Growth of the Market
1.6.2.2 Slow Rate of Adoption in Developing Countries
1.6.3 Market Opportunities
1.6.3.1 Government Initiatives to Promote Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security
1.6.3.2 Introduction of Scalable Harvesting Technologies for Small Scale Farms
1.7 Architectural/Technical Comparison of Key Products in the Market
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Drivers and Restraints
2.3 Europe
2.3.1 Regional Overview
2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.3.4 Application
2.3.5 Product
2.3.6 Germany
2.3.6.1 Application
2.3.6.2 Product
2.3.7 France
2.3.7.1 Application
2.3.7.2 Product
2.3.8 Italy
2.3.8.1 Application
2.3.8.2 Product
2.3.9 Spain
2.3.9.1 Application
2.3.9.2 Product
2.3.10 U.K.
2.3.10.1 Application
2.3.10.2 Product
2.3.11 Rest-of-Europe
2.3.11.1 Application
2.3.11.2 Product
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.2.1 Agrobot
3.2.1.1 Overview
3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.2.1.3 Top Competitors
3.2.1.4 Target Customers
3.2.1.5 Key Personnel
3.2.1.6 Analyst View
3.2.1.7 Market Share, 2023
3.2.2 Dogtooth Technologies Limited
3.2.3 OCTINION
3.2.4 Organifarms GmbH
3.2.5 AVL Motion B.V.
3.2.6 Fieldwork Robotics
3.2.7 AMB Rousset
4 Research Methodology
