Japan Electric Vehicle And Charging Infrastructure Market Databook 2025 | Japan's EV Market Expected To Double By 2029, Reaching $11.32 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market: Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook Databook - 50+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Location - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added tooffering.The electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market in Japan is expected to grow by 16.2% on annual basis to reach US$6.95 billion in 2025.

The electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market in Japan has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 20.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 5.98 billion to approximately USD 11.32 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry in Japan, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure domains.

With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by total vehicle and electric vehicle, drive type, car segment and cars' sub-segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle connectivity, vehicle type, and cities. In addition, it provides a snapshot across electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and, charging stations.

The report also segments the market by type of charging infrastructure by charging type, infrastructure by number of installation types, number of charging infrastructure by location, number of charging infrastructure by charging speed, number of charging infrastructure by vehicle, number of charging infrastructure type ac, number of charging infrastructure by type, number of charging infrastructure by connectivity offering insights into end user trends. KPIs in value terms help in gaining an in-depth understanding of end-market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Japan's electric vehicle market and infrastructure, covering the following key aspects:



Japan's market size by value and volume: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.

Japan's detailed EV market opportunity: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.

Japan's EV infrastructure: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market. Japan's EV market risk assessment: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the electric vehicle and infrastructure market.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure Market in Japan through 67 tables and 87 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments:

Japan Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics



Market Size by Value Market Size by Volume

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast



Market Size by Value Market Size by Volume

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Volume by Drive Segment



Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Car Segment



Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Passenger Car Segment



Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car SUV

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Commercial Vehicle Segment



Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Class



Low-Priced

Mid-Priced Luxury Class

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Powertrain



Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid Combined Hybrid

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Distance Range



Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles Above 300 Miles

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Charging Type



Normal Charging Super Charging

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Propulsion Type



Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Connectivity



Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H)

Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G)

Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value by Cities



Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities

Japan Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume



Number of Charging Infrastructure Number of Charging Stations

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Type



Alternating Current (AC) Direct Current (DC)

Japan Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types



Fixed Installation Type Portable Installation Type

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Location



Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces Fleet depots

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Speed



Slow

Fast

Rapid Ultrarapid

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle



Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC



Level 1 Level 2

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Type



CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T Other

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity



Smart Charging Station Non-Connected Charging Station

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900