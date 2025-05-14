Botim Officially Launches 'Send Now, Pay Later' Feature To Enhance Financial Flexibility For UAE Expats

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 12th May 2025 – Astra Tech, the UAE-based consumer technology holding group, has announced the launch of the 'Send Now, Pay Later' (SNPL) feature within its Botim Ultra App. This feature enables users to instantly remit up to AED 5,000 to over 200 countries, offering them the flexibility to repay over a period of six months. SNPL is designed to address urgent financial needs and enhance remittance accessibility, particularly for expatriates in the UAE who may face challenges accessing formal credit systems. The feature provides users with a secure, deferred payment mechanism for international transfers, directly embedded within the Botim experience.

The SNPL feature comes at a time of significant growth in the digital remittance sector. With the UAE's digital remittance market projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, Botim's SNPL feature is well-positioned to play an integral role in shaping this evolution. It reinforces Botim's position as a key enabler of accessible, tech-driven financial solutions, aligning with the UAE's broader digital economy ambitions.

“The introduction of the 'Send Now, Pay Later' feature on Botim marks a significant step in our mission to enhance financial inclusion in the UAE,” said H.E. Dr Tariq bin Hendi, CEO and Board Member of Astra Tech and Botim.“By offering a secure, flexible remittance solution, we are meeting the real financial needs of the expatriate community, empowering them to support their families. This innovation aligns with the UAE's broader commitment to foster financial inclusion and literacy, positioning the nation as a global leader in inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

While the concept was initially announced in 2024, the official launch is backed by a Finance Company License granted to Astra Tech's Quantix subsidiary by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). The rollout reflects strong user interest and Astra Tech's continued focus on delivering embedded financial services that respond to evolving consumer needs.

The feature was unveiled at the Dubai Fintech Summit 2025, further reinforcing Astra Tech's role in shaping the future of integrated fintech offerings in the region.

This latest feature is a key step in Botim's mission to transform into an ultra-app delivering more than just messaging services. With features like SNPL, Botim is advancing financial empowerment by expanding access to flexible and embedded remittance options for underserved users.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, focused on transforming everyday services through its Ultra app. The group's portfolio includes PayBy, Botim, and Quantix. PayBy holds Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPSCS) licenses, further solidifying Astra Tech's position in the financial technology sector. Quantix is the first fintech in the UAE to receive a Finance Company License from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) since 2008.

The Ultra app, developed under Botim, operates in 155 countries, serves over 150 million users, providing more than just free VoIP calling and has also integrated services such as international money transfers, bill payments, and UAE visa services. Astra Tech is committed to advancing technology and enhancing user experience across the region.

