20 States Sue White House Over Immigration Funding Conditions
(MENAFN) Twenty U.S. states filed two lawsuits against the White House on Tuesday, challenging the requirement to implement immigration enforcement as a condition for receiving federal funds.
The states, including California, New York, and Rhode Island, filed their suits at the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. The suits target the Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Coast Guard, and senior officials from these agencies.
In one of the lawsuits, the attorneys general stated that the DHS and its agencies "seek to upend this emergency management system, holding critical emergency preparedness and response funding hostage unless States promise to devote their scarce criminal enforcement resources, and other state agency resources, to the federal government's own task of civil immigration enforcement."
"Defendants' grant funding hostage scheme violates two key principles that underlie the American system of checks and balances: agencies in the Executive Branch cannot act contrary to the authority conferred on them by Congress, and the federal government cannot use the spending power to coerce States into adopting its preferred policies," the lawsuit further stated.
The second lawsuit centers on an April 24 letter from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. In the letter, Duffy warned that states could face a reduction in transportation funding unless they comply with immigration enforcement requirements or maintain diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
