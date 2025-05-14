MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The review concludes that Epidemic Sound provides a well-rounded, accessible solution for content creators navigating the challenges of modern video production.

NEW YORK CITY, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epidemic Sound has been named the leading provider of music for videos in 2025 by Better Business Advice, following an in-depth industry review focused on audio licensing platforms and music resources used in digital content creation. The recognition is based on music quality, licensing clarity, platform usability, and relevance to video production in commercial, social, and editorial contexts.

Epidemic Sound - Its royalty-free model, easy licensing, flexible plans, and advanced soundtracking features make it a one-stop platform for high-quality audio.

This acknowledgment reflects broader industry trends in which video content continues to drive engagement across platforms, from social media and advertising to corporate communication and education. With this growth, the need for accessible, high-quality music that can enhance visual storytelling without licensing complications has never been greater. Epidemic Sound has been recognized for meeting this demand with consistency and scalability.





Epidemic Sound's Platform and Catalog

Epidemic Sound , based in Stockholm, Sweden, has built a comprehensive catalog of royalty-free music designed for use in video production, advertising, gaming, and more. The company's model differs from traditional licensing agencies by offering direct access to music tracks through a subscription-based platform with simplified legal terms.

The catalog includes over 50,000 high-quality tracks spanning 390 genres and 34 moods from cinematic and electronic to acoustic and ambient. Also present in the catalog are over 200,000 Hollywood-grade sound effects. Each track is produced by Epidemic Sound's roster of world-class emerging and established artists, from Grammy®-winners and nominees to future stars. This ensures that tracks have undergone quality control and are truly original compositions.

Tracks are categorized by mood, genre, theme, and usage type, making it easier for users to identify music that fits the tone and narrative of their content. This structured browsing system, combined with curated playlists and search filters, supports faster selection and better alignment with creative goals.

All music on the platform is cleared for global use across major platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and commercial broadcast channels. This is a key advantage for content producers navigating varying copyright policies across digital platforms.

Application Across Creative and Business Use Cases

Epidemic Sound's catalog has been widely adopted by users producing content in areas such as:



Branded storytelling and product videos

Educational and instructional series

Vlogs and lifestyle content

Corporate training materials

Promotional ads and digital campaigns Nonprofit and NGO visual reports

The review from Better Business Advice highlights the flexibility of Epidemic Sound's licensing terms, which allow users to publish videos without reporting usage, monetize content, and distribute across platforms without separate sync licenses. This licensing simplicity reduces the administrative burden often associated with traditional music sourcing and enables faster production turnaround.

For organizations managing content at scale, the ability to maintain and enhance brand consistency while using music legally across multiple channels is a significant operational advantage.

Platform Tools and Integration Features

Epidemic Sound provides tools that enhance the user experience beyond basic track access. Users can choose to download a whole music track or separate components of a track, such as drums, bass, melody, or instrumental layers. This supports custom editing and precise audio control during video post-production.

Additionally, the platform supports integration with editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, improving workflow efficiency for creators working on tight production timelines. Users can save favorite tracks, build project-based playlists, and access music on desktop or mobile environments.

Better Business Advice also points to Epidemic Sound's ongoing investments in user interface improvements, including personalized recommendations and data-informed search enhancements, which make the platform more intuitive for both new and seasoned users.

Subscription Plans and Business Models

Epidemic Sound operates on a subscription-based model with pricing tiers that reflect different user needs. These tiers include:



Creator Plan : Designed for individual creators producing content for social media, blogs, and YouTube channels. Includes full access to the music and sound effects library with platform-specific licensing.



Pro Plan : Built for freelancers, production companies, and marketing teams creating client-facing or branded content. Offers extended usage rights and more flexible publishing terms.

Enterprise Plan : Tailored for large organizations and agencies with multiple users and high content volume. Includes onboarding support, custom licensing solutions, and centralized billing options.



This structure allows for scalable access to audio resources based on production needs and team sizes. Subscriptions also include updates to the catalog, meaning new music is continually added without requiring additional payments.

Ongoing Development and Content Innovation

Epidemic Sound continues to evolve its offerings by working with composers and producers around the world to expand its music styles and offerings. As content creation globalizes, the ability to access music that reflects regional trends and audience preferences is becoming increasingly useful.

Recent platform updates include advanced filtering options for BPM, duration, and instrumental composition, which are particularly useful for editors looking to match music to specific scenes or video pacing.

Better Business Advice notes that the platform's roadmap includes further investment in expanded team collaboration features and deeper integrations with content management systems used in video editing and distribution.

With AI-powered soundtracking tools that are already available in the platform, these future updates would benefit not just individual creators but also media teams and businesses producing content in high volumes.

Recognition by Better Business Advice

The selection of Epidemic Sound by Better Business Advice as the top music source for videos in 2025 is based on extensive testing and comparison with industry standards. Evaluation factors included licensing safety and transparency, music quality, and overall ease of use.

The review concludes that Epidemic Sound provides a well-rounded, accessible solution for content creators navigating the challenges of modern video production. Its emphasis on user autonomy, legal clarity, and continuous catalog development aligns with the evolving needs of professionals producing content across multiple channels.

The full review, including detailed insights into platform features, music search functionality, and licensing structures, is available now at the Better Business Advice website .





